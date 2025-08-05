6 CFL Fantasy Sleepers you need in your lineup for Week 10

Our Week 10 CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet class of sleepers could be the most memorable of the season as we are looking at a running back to climb atop the depth chart and a trio of receivers who have yet to score an offensive major.

Here’s banking this class delivers with honours.

QUARTERBACK

Dru Brown, Ottawa, $12,400 Salary (at Toronto, Saturday)

Week 9 gave us a reminder of how good a fantasy asset Dru Brown can be. While his 16.6 fantasy points were modest compared to his numbers earlier in the season, Brown finally shook off a two-game slump that saw him manage a combined 10.4 FP with just one passing major to show for it.

Brown threw multiple majors — both to Justin Hardy — for the third time this season along with a rare completion of better than 30 yards. The REDBLACKS have a league-low five completions of 30+, a number that could see a sharp increase against a Toronto pass defence that is tied for the league lead with 17 completions allowed of 30+. The Argos are seventh with 922 yards after the catch, a number that plays better with Brown and Ottawa’s passing style. The Brown who threw for 729 yards and four touchdowns in his first two games appears to be on his way back, so expect him to top his projected 14.2 FP with his first 20+ fantasy point performance since scoring 20.1 FP in Week 5 against Edmonton.

RUNNING BACK

Travis Theis, Montreal, $2,500 Salary (vs. Edmonton, Friday)

The Alouettes would really love fans to forget Saturday’s offensive performance against the Roughriders that saw Montreal generate 169 total yards on 48 plays, averaging just 3.5 yards per snap. In neither of those 48 plays did the Alouettes gain more than 18 yards.

Both Travis Theis and Sean Thomas Erlington rushed for 20 yards Saturday, but Theis finished with 4.9 fantasy points to Thomas Erlington’s 3.2. With the way the offence looked, changes could be made, including the prospect of Theis seeing more action. He has scored at least four fantasy points in all but two games this season, indicating the potential of solid production if given the opportunity. Theis did score 12 FP in Week 2 and could approach that number against an Edmonton defence allowing 425 yards per game. If Theis does somehow sit atop the depth chart on Thursday, he is a low-risk, high-reward play worth considering.

RECEIVERS

Tevin Jones, Calgary, $7,000 Salary (vs. Winnipeg, Saturday)

We have yet to see the explosive side of Jones, whose knack for making big plays with the Elks last season led to the Stamps adding him over the winter. Tevin Jones enters Week 10 with 22 receptions but has only one catch of better than 30 yards while averaging 10.6 yards per haul. That’s translated into underwhelming fantasy numbers as Jones has yet to top 10.4 FP.

One way Jones’ numbers would be revived is to boost his route running distance. He’s averaging 8.1 yards per route and has run just four over 20 yards deep. A potential Vernon Adams Jr. return should be able to get Jones more involved in deeper routes against a Bombers pass defence allowing 285.3 yards per game. Winnipeg gave up 327 yards passing to Nick Arbuckle in Week 9, and while Calgary will be more balanced offensively, the opportunity to stretch the Bombers will be there. With the Stampeders receiving corps still shaken up, Jones has the chance to clear his projected six fantasy points and reward fantasy users living on the edge with a season-best performance.

Jerreth Sterns, Winnipeg, $8,300 Salary (at Calgary, Saturday)

This might be the last time we see Jerreth Sterns on this list. He’s emerged as a top option for the Bombers passing game the past four games, recording 19 receptions for 188 yards and a major. Over the same span, Sterns has scored at least 11.3 fantasy points three times, topping 17 FP twice.

Regardless of whether Zach Collaros or Chris Streveler starts on Saturday, Sterns will continue to be a focal part of a passing game that is last in the CFL in pass efficiency. He has a 71.4 percent catch rate and has seen his usage risen, having been targeted at least seven times in three straight games. Projected for 10 FP this week, Sterns will keep his fantasy users happy by doing what he’s done recently: finding ways to get open. Look for Sterns to finish with around 12-14 FP this week.

Jevoni Robinson, Hamilton, $4,200 Salary (vs. BC, Thursday)

If you desire a deep sleeper, you’ve come to the right receiver. Jevoni Robinson had a stretch last season where he was a useful low-end fantasy option, and with Bo Levi Mitchell sporting a blistering hand for the Ticats and fantasy users, there’s enough room to consider the six-foot-five, 240-pound ex-roundballer.

Robinson perked up in Week 7, scoring 5.2 fantasy points, and after being shut out in Week 8, rebounded with 4.1 FP in Week 9. Granted, the Tiger-Cats have an abundance of talent at receiver, but as the last two weeks have shown, it isn’t always Kenny Lawler. BC has allowed the fewest passing yards in the league (234.4) but have allowed 15 passing majors. If the Lions put too much focus on Lawler, Tim White, and Kiondré Smith, especially near the goal line, Robinson will be wide open and ready to use his size advantage. Rarely do we go bold here, but bank this: Robinson will score this week.

Kalil Pimpleton, Ottawa, $8,700 Salary (at Toronto, Saturday)

One of the most explosive players in the league has not felt like such this season. Despite an 82.9 catch rate, Kalil Pimpleton has yet to score an offensive major while yet to top 68 receiving yards, less than stellar numbers for a receiver known for making highlight reel plays.

“Overdue” does not begin to describe Pimpleton, but here’s hoping an appearance here is the tonic for a monster fantasy outing as a receiver. He scored 18.8 FP in Week 5, but most of that came courtesy of his 97-yard punt return for a major. The REDBLACKS passing game looked to be on the road to recovery in Week 9, and if they want to continue down the path, getting Pimpleton positioned for big plays would help. He’s projected for 8.6 FP this week, but we’ll go double or nothing and bank on a Pimpleton receiving major on Saturday.