AMSOIL Power Rankings: Parity is the name of the game

TORONTO — Welcome to the Week 10 edition of the AMSOIL Power Rankings, or shall we say, the hardest edition of the AMSOIL Power Rankings to put together.

That’s because parity is the name of the game and, after a clear top two with Saskatchewan and Hamilton, there are many arguments to be made for (or against) the rest of the group.

Interested to see where each team ranks? Let’s get to it.

1. Saskatchewan Roughriders (7-1)

Last week: 1

Last game: 34-6 win over Montreal

Next Game: vs. Hamilton, August 16

Worth noting: One could make an argument for the Tiger-Cats at No. 1, but a league-best record and a dominant win against one of the best defences in the CFL gives Saskatchewan the edge. That is, until they meet two weeks from now in Regina to match strength on strength. Trevor Harris was once again the top quarterback of the week according to Pro Football Focus and the defence didn’t allow the Alouettes to do anything except kick very long field goals. Jameer Thurman had an interception while Shane Ray and Mike Rose each recorded a quarterback sack in the win that improved Saskatchewan to 7-1 heading into their bye week.

2. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-2)

Last week: 2

Last game: 28-24 win over Edmonton

Next game: vs. BC, August 7

Worth noting: Make it six wins in a row for Bo Levi Mitchell and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who are just one win away from matching their 2024 total. Thinking about doubling Kenny Lawler? No worries, Kiondré Smith and Tim White can finish the job. In fact, nine different players caught passes from Mitchell in Week 9, highlighting that this team is very far from a one-trick pony. The Ticats now welcome a rested BC Lions squad on Thursday before heading to Regina for what should be a much anticipated Week 11 battle.

3. Calgary Stampeders (5-3)

Last week: 3

Last game: 31-11 loss to Ottawa

Next game: vs. Winnipeg, August 9

Worth noting: Calgary holds on to the No. 3 spot despite losing to the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 9. The Stamps have struggled over the last five quarters of football, but are still the same team that was No. 1 just a few weeks ago. Health is the name of the game for the group that went into Week 9 missing its starting quarterback, a couple of playmakers in Jalen Philpot and Damien Alford alongside defensive back Adrian Greene. With Vernon Adams Jr. back practicing in full, a Week 10 matchup against the Blue Bombers should provide some clarity as teams ranked third to sixth are separated by just a razor thin margin.

4. Montreal Alouettes (5-3)

Last week: 4

Last game: 34-6 loss to Saskatchewan

Next game: vs. Edmonton, August 8

Worth noting: The Alouettes weren’t able to get anything going against the Roughriders in Week 9. It’s important to note that some of their key players like quarterback Davis Alexander, receiver Tyson Philpot and defensive back Kabion Ento were not available as injuries continue to derail the Alouettes season. Montreal will look to get back on track as they host the Edmonton Elks and former quarterback Cody Fajardo in Week 10.

5. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (4-3)

Last week: 6

Last game: 40-31 win over Toronto

Next game: at Calgary, August 9

Worth noting: The Blue Bombers won the rematch against the Toronto Argonauts thanks to their defence and special teams taking over scoring duties. The offence was once again unable to get past the Double Blue in back-to-back weeks, but Winnipeg has shown time and time again they can find different ways to win games under Mike O’Shea. The Bombers are also only two points back of the Stampeders for second place, which could go either down to zero – or up to four – as they face off in Week 10 at McMahon Stadium.

6. Toronto Argonauts (2-6)

Last week: 5

Last game: 40-31 loss to Winnipeg

Next game: vs. Ottawa, August 9

Worth noting: Toronto outgained Winnipeg 321-265 in Week 10, but were unable to keep the Bombers from scoring in multiple different phases. There’s a lot of positives to build on, like a defence that registered three interceptions and five sacks, led by linebacker Aaron Casey with two. The Boatmen now shift their focus in-division to face the REDBLACKS in Week 10 as they battle for third place in the East.

7. BC Lions (3-5)

Last week: 7

Last game: 37-33 loss to Hamilton

Next game: at Hamilton, August 7

Worth noting: BC comes out of their Week 9 bye hoping to rebound from back-to-back losses to the top two teams in these rankings. As Nathan Rourke gets more and more comfortable as the head of an offence that is averaging a league-best 408.3 yards per game, the Lions could potentially go on a run of their own. It starts with a tough rematch against the Tiger-Cats on Thursday to open Week 10, but the Ticats are on a short turnaround. Can BC take advantage?

8. Ottawa REDBLACKS (2-6)

Last week: 9

Last game: 31-11 win over Calgary

Next game: at Toronto, August 9

Worth noting: The REDBLACKS dominated the Stampeders to earn their second win of the season, both of which coming against Calgary. A good sign for Ottawa is the play of some of their biggest stars like Justin Hardy (two touchdowns) and Eugene Lewis (110 receiving yards). The win ties them with the Argos for third place in the East Division ahead of their important Week 10 matchup.