Elks send running back Spencer Brown to Argos for 2026 CFL Draft pick

TORONTO – The Edmonton Elks and Toronto Argonauts have agreed to a trade that sends American running back Spencer Brown to Toronto in exchange for a 2026 conditional eighth-round draft pick, the teams announced on Tuesday.

Brown (six-foot, 220 pounds), signed with the Elks in June after attending training camp with Hamilton this past May.

TRADE ALERT 🚨 We have acquired the playing rights to RB Spencer Brown from the @GoElks in exchange for a conditional 8th-round pick in 2026. pic.twitter.com/xSKeaxGK7Z — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) August 5, 2025

The Alabama native attended the University of Alabama at Birmingham from 2017-2020, and he left as the school’s all-time leader in rushing yards (4,011), rushing touchdowns (41), total touchdowns (42), and 100-yard games (19).

The 26-year-old is the only player in Conference USA history to be named C-USA Championship game MVP twice (2018, 2020) after rushing for a total of 295 yards and one touchdown. Brown signed with the Carolina Panthers coming out of school in 2021 and would spend three years with the NFC South organization. The running back signed with Atlanta in 2024 before coming to the CFL.

The Argos also announced on Tuesday they have signed Canadian offensive lineman Ryan Sceviour, American running back Peny Boone, and American offensive line Brandon Kemp. The team also announced the release of American LB Jarrett Martin.

Sceviour (six-foot-four, 320 pounds) played eight games for Saskatchewan in 2024 after signing with the Roughriders that February. The eighth overall pick in the 2018 CFL Draft spent the first five seasons of his career with Calgary, winning the Grey Cup in his rookie season and being named a Division All-CFL in 2022. The Calgary native has suited up for 91 career regular-season games across six CFL seasons.

Boone (six-foot-one, 232 pounds) played his senior season of collegiate football at Central Florida, where he tallied 208 rushing yards and two touchdowns in seven games for the Knights. The Michigan native spent 2022 and 2023 at Ohio, where Boone was the MAC Offensive Player of the year in 2023. That year saw the running back rush for 1,400 yards (eighth best in the country) and 15 rushing touchdowns (11th in the nation). Boone would rush for 1,849 yards and 18 rushing majors in 26 games for the Bobcats. He would begin his post-secondary career at Maryland (2020-2022), tallying 258 yards and two scores in 14 games for the ‘Terps.

Kemp (six-foot-seven, 310 pounds) spent training camp with Saskatchewan before being part of final cuts in June. The Atlanta native played 13 games across three seasons with Hamilton (2022-2024) after signing with the Ticats in September of 2022. The Valdosta State alum signed with the Tennessee Titans coming out of school in 2020 and spent time on the practice roster and injured list before being released in 2022. He had a short stint with the Indianapolis Colts between Tennessee and Hamilton.