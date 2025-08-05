Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 9

Hello, Week 11. I know this column is all about Week 9 and that Week 10 is coming right up with some tasty match-ups (Cody back in Montreal, a critical Toronto/Ottawa tilt and Winnipeg hoping for a revenge game in Calgary), but I can’t help but know you are on the horizon.

Because after the weekend’s games, I got to thinking “when do we get to see Sasky and the Hammer?”

And it’s not far away at all, with the CFL’s two hottest teams clashing in Regina on August 16.

So here’s to you, Week 11. I see you coming.

But first, I see Week 9 going. Here are the takeaways.

WELL DONE, NO NOTES

Coming off a bye and in kinda desperate need of a win to get their 2025 chances back on the rails, the Ottawa REDBLACKS jumped back into action and knocked off the injury-weakened Calgary Stampeders by a score of 31-11.

It was a well-rounded effort and the defence, in particular, stood out, with three picks and holding the Calgary ground attack to a paltry 35 yards on 17 rushes.

Asked by TSN 1200 Radio’s AJ Jakubec what he liked, specifically, about his defence’s strong showing, Ottawa head coach Bob Dyce replied:

“Truly, it was everything.”

Alrighty then.

On to Toronto, where the defence merely needs to hit the “repeat” button. Always easier said than done.

KILLER INSTINCT: LOCATED

Last week, after the Saskatchewan Roughriders held on to keep the Edmonton Elks at bay for their sixth win of the season, head coach Corey Mace addressed media queries about his team’s perceived lack of killer instinct.

The implication was that although they were 6-1, too many of the six were too adventurous in the end.

“We’re missing it somewhere, right now,” Mace had said. “But, man, we’re still gettin’ kills.”

“We know how we would like to finish games,” he added. “We’ll continue to push ourselves to be able to do it the way we would like to do it.”

One week later, in the aftermath of a 34-6 win in Montreal, Mace was satisfied.

“Be us every play, play with conviction,” he said of his team’s stifling effort, which included killer instinct galore.

“The last piece was the finish. Today, I thought we did all three.”

Perfect way to head to a bye.

IT SEEMS LIKE A BIZARRO WORLD KIND OF THING BUT MAYBE IT’S JUST THE NEW NORMAL

Hamilton quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has been known for a lot of things over the years.

The threat to run and pocket escapability haven’t really been two of those things. Not since he was a younger quarterback, anyway.

But as this season progresses, we are seeing more and more evidence that opposing defences will have to at least think about the possibility of the veteran quarterback taking off when pass coverage is tight and the pocket is collapsing.

In Saturday’s win against Edmonton, Mitchell avoided a couple of what I thought were sure sacks in order to complete passes downfield on plays he extended. On another, he dashed for five yards on second down to set the Ticats up for an easy conversion on third and inches.

“He’s doing a great job of moving in the pocket,” said Hamilton head coach Scott Milanovich after the game.

Nobody’s saying Mitchell is gonna be a Tracy Ham or Damon Allen type of threat going forward. Or a Nathan Rourke.

But if he can keep up the positive plays on the rare occasion that his offensive line can’t give him the usual five or six steamboats he’s been getting from them, well, that will make the Hamilton offence that much more difficult to stop.

THAT’S NOT YOUR USUAL KIND OF ECLIPSE

Winnipeg Blue Bombers veteran defensive lineman Willie Jefferson has blotted out the sun on many a quarterback during his illustrious career, but maybe never quite the way he did on Friday night in his team’s 40-31 win over Toronto.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had that many passes batted down,” said Argo quarterback Nick Arbuckle during his postgame interview. “It felt like it was one a drive, especially in that fourth quarter.”

Big Willie had four pass knockdowns on the night (seemed more like 40), two of them as the clock drained in the fourth and Toronto was attempting to complete a comeback.

“Quite a few of those were tipped passes were targeted to receivers who got open,” lamented Arbuckle.

If you’re wondering why a quarterback might not try to take stock of exactly where a guy that dominant is in order to keep pass launches away from him, Arbuckle gave us a refresher on why that cannot be a thing that a QB is focused on when he drops back.

“If you’re lookin’ at the pressure you’re definitely not lookin’ at the coverage,” he said.

IT’S A HARD KNOCK LIFE

Calgary quarterback P.J. Walker got his first CFL start last Thursday, and the Ottawa defence made him pay for most indiscretions, with three picks — including a grab and go for a 61-yard touchdown by REDBLACKS’ defensive back Alijah McGhee.

But there were flashes of impressive talent from Walker, the 30-year-old back-up to injured starter Vernon Adams Jr.

And Calgary head coach Dave Dickenson — who suffered through his own hard knocks when he made his first CFL start against Toronto back in 1997 — knows that a debut does not necessarily portend what’s to come next.

“I thought he did some good things and made some good throws and some good reads,” said Dickenson after the game. “Good job with his legs.”

“He fought hard. You see the talent there. But he needs more time.”

AND FINALLY… “Maybe pads’ll be on Day One.” — a mischievous, grinning Corey Mace when asked about how he’ll handle his team’s return to action, knowing that after their last bye, they dropped a 24-10 decision to Calgary.