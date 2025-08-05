REDBLACKS add DL Eric Black to practice roster

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Tuesday they have added American defensive lineman Erick Black to the practice roster.

Most recently with the Saskatchewan Roughriders during the 2025 preseason, Black appeared in two games with the Riders last season. He also suited up twice for the Edmonton Elks, recording four defensive tackles, and a pair of special teams tackles.

The Rochester, New York native played 11 games for Stony Brook in 2022, making 19 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and five sacks.

Black spent the previous four seasons with the University at Buffalo, where he racked up 36 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, five and a half sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 29 games.

Ottawa also announced they have released National offensive lineman Dayton Black.