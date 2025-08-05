Ticats sign two, including American running back Kevin Brown

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger Cats have signed American running back Kevin Brown and Canadian long snapper Simon Chaves, the team announced on Tuesday.

Brown, 28, played three games with the Argos this season, recording 18 carries for 37 yards and one touchdown. The five-foot-nine, 205-pound South Carolina native played 12 games with Edmonton in 2024, carrying the ball 101 times for 522 yards while catching 22 passes for 138 yards.

The Incarnate Word alum had his best season in 2023, rushing for 1,141 yards and four touchdowns while catching 28 passes for 222 yards for the Elks. He played seven games with Edmonton in 2022, tallying 486 yards and one touchdown on the ground with 25 catches for 176 yards through the air.

Chaves, 27, is joining the Ticats after a stint with the Toronto Argonauts. He also spent time with the Ottawa REDBLACKS (2023, 2024, 2025), Edmonton Elks (2024), and Blue Bombers (2022). The 5-11, 215-pound Guelph, Ontario native played 33 games at Guelph (2017-2023), recording 12 tackles as a linebacker. He was also a second-team OUA all-star in wrestling.

The team also announced they have released defensive back Branden Dozier. Dozier signed with the Ticats in April after seven years of CFL experience under his belt, including stops in Montreal (2017-2018), BC (2019) and Calgary (2021-2024). In 2025, Dozier appeared in four games and registered 13 defensive tackles for the Tiger-Cats.