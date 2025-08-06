3 keys to victory for BC, Hamilton in Week 10

HAMILTON — The BC Lions and Hamilton Tiger-Cats meet for the second time in three weeks in the Week 10 opener on Thursday night.

Hamilton came from behind to win the first meeting, 37-33, in Week 8.

When the Lions arrive at Hamilton Stadium – where the Ticats are hosting the “Shai Rally Day” to celebrate hometown hero Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for his record-breaking 2024-25 NBA season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, they’ll be hoping their bye can help them find the win column for the first time since Week 6.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN and RDS2 in Canada, CBSSN in the U.S., and CFL+ internationally.

BC LIONS

1. JAMES BUTLER BACK IN HAMILTON

It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster season for running back James Butler. He rushed for over 100 yards in Weeks 4, 6 and 8, but followed it up with less than 45 in each ensuing game. Thursday is his first trip back to Hamilton after spending 2023 and 2024 with the Tiger-Cats.

2. STANLEY BERRYHILL III’S IMPACT

Receiver Stanley Berryhill III has already surpassed his 2024 rookie season receiving yards total with 392, and is six receptions shy of a new career high. He also leads the team in touchdown passes with five, giving quarterback Nathan Rourke another weapon when trying to find the end zone against a talented Ticats secondary.

3. TEST FOR THE SECONDARY

Bo Levi Mitchell loves to throw the football, as represented by his league-leading 2,551 yards and 18 touchdowns. However, no team has been better at defending the pass than the Lions’ secondary, which is holding opposing teams to 234.4 yards per game. And who can forget Robert Carter Jr.’s highlight reel interception the last time these two met?

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

1. BO LEVI MITCHELL GOES FOR ANOTHER 300

Mitchell has thrown for 300-plus passing yards in three straight games and six times on the season, with one of his most impressive performances coming against the Lions when he threw for 389 yards and two touchdowns. Safe to say, it’s going to be a showdown of pass offence versus pass defence.

2. SHUTTING IT DOWN IN THE SECONDARY

The Ticats secondary continues to play well and held quarterback Nathan Rourke out of the end zone in their first matchup. Stavros Katsantonis and Jamal Peters lead the team with three interceptions apiece and will focus on shutting down Lions’ leading receiver Keon Hatcher.

3. KIONDRÉ SMITH KEEPS PRODUCING

Kiondré Smith has stolen the show with 138 yards in each of the past two weeks to go along with three touchdowns, two of which were against BC. Mitchell will need both Smith and Kenny Lawler to flash their game-changing ability against a stout Lions’ secondary.

NEED TO KNOW: