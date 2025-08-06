CFL Fantasy Start vs. Sit: 4 must-plays and who to avoid in Week 10

The Week 10 edition of CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet Start vs. Sit has a surprising name among those who are suggested to be benched.

There’s also a returning receiver who’s positioned to pick up where he left off before injury, and a pair of running backs who have strong matchups against the league’s two worst defences against ground games.

BC (3-5-0) AT HAMILTON (6-2-0)

Thursday, August 7

7:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+

Line: Hamilton (-3.5)

O/U: 55.5

Start: Greg Bell, RB, Hamilton, $10,200 Salary

Greg Bell had his best fantasy outing of the season in Week 9, scoring 19.1 FP in the comeback win over the Elks. He accounted for 91 yards from scrimmage on 17 touches that included his second major in the last three games. Bell has scored at least 10.6 FP in each of the five games he’s played yet has not truly displayed his explosiveness.

Entering Week 10 with an average of 4.6 yards per carry, Bell has not recorded a run of more than 18 yards. That could change against a BC run defence allowing a league-high 119.5 yards per game and a 5.2 yards per carry rate that is eighth. With the Lions having to focus on blistering hot Bo Levi Mitchell and Hamilton’s elite receiving corps, the opportunity is there for Bell to perhaps eclipse his Week 9 total.

Sit: Justin McInnis, $10,800 Salary

What has happened here? The usually fantasy-friendly Justin McInnis has seen has production decline due in part to the development of Stanley Berryhill III as a high-end playmaker, but that can’t be all of it, right? Over the past three games, McInnis has caught just four of his 12 targets for 73 yards and has not seen the end zone since scoring in Week 1.

McInnis has just one game of double-digit fantasy numbers since Week 4 and has fantasy point totals of 2.2, 3.8, and 4.3 in his last three. He’s way too good to continue generating this kind of production, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Nathan Rourke gets McInnis more involved to where he rebounds, but right now, Berryhill III and Keon Hatcher Sr. are the two BC receivers who are carrying fantasy lineups, making the All-CFL receiver the odd man out.

EDMONTON (1-6-0) AT MONTREAL

Friday, August 8

7:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

Line: Montreal (-4.5)

O/U: 51.5

Start: Tyler Snead, WR, Montreal, $10,700 Salary

Perhaps the one bright spot in an otherwise dismal Week 9 for the Alouettes offence, Tyler Snead scored 15.8 fantasy points on seven receptions for 88 yards, his second straight game of seven catches as he has become the top receiving option for a passing game that has been without Tyson Philpot and Austin Mack.

Snead has scored at least 11.4 FP in four of his last six games, a nifty feat considering he has just one touchdown during the span. He’s been targeted 20 times in the last two games and will continue to have a high target rate. Edmonton has the league’s worst pass defence at 324 yards allowed per game, providing a potentially good matchup for the Als’ offence to rebound against. A third straight game of at least 15.8 FP is a strong possibility, so consider adding the league’s seventh-most productive receiver to your lineup.

Sit: Kaion Julien-Grant, WR, Edmonton, $8,500 Salary

Despite flashes of a breakout, Kaion Julien-Grant has been unable to provide consistent production for fantasy users in his debut campaign with the Elks. While he has had games of 23.9 FP (Week 4) and 14.9 FP (Week 8), KJG’s biggest challenge has been a lack of targets as he’s recorded only one game of more than four targets.

The lack of attention is disappointing considering Julien-Grant is averaging 18.8 yards per catch and has caught three of his six targets of 20+ yards. He’s averaging 14.7 yards per route, another number that suggests he and fellow former Alouette Cody Fajardo could team up and cause damage on Friday. The upside is there, but it’s not enough for fantasy users to roll the dice upon.

OTTAWA (2-6-0) AT TORONTO (2-6-0)

Saturday, August 9

3:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CTV/CBSSN/CFL+

Line: Toronto (-3)

O/U: 53

Start: William Stanback, RB, Ottawa, $7,800 Salary

The up-and-down relationship between REDBLACKS running backs and fantasy users feels up this week. The Argonauts have the second-worst run defence in the league with 117.4 yards allowed per game and are last with 6.8 yards allowed on first down. With the Ottawa passing game showing life again, the ground attack feels like it could greatly benefit this week.

William Stanback and Daniel Adeboboye have shared the backfield duties this season, but the edge goes to Stanback, who comes off a season-best 13 carries in the Week 9 win over the Stampeders. Stanback finished with 9.7 fantasy points, his third-best outing of 2025 as he reminded everyone he can still be productive if given the opportunity. There is a certain level of risk here, but with Ottawa looking to get off the deck following their slow start, giving the veteran another extensive workload could pay off handsomely.

Sit: Bralon Addison, WR, Ottawa, $9,800 Salary

The REDBLACKS got Justin Hardy back into the fold with a pair of touchdowns in Week 9, and Eugene Lewis is going to be an integral part of the passing game each week. Ottawa will have to get Kalil Pimpleton more involved, and rookie Keelan White will find a way to get his share of targets.

That means someone has to be left out this week, and it could be Bralon Addison, who had 6.1 FP in Week 9, his first game back since being injured in Week 4. Addison had opened the season with a combined 36.5 fantasy points in his first two games, and while he’s certainly capable of returning to that dominant form, it will take some time for him to shake the rust off. Be patient with Addison the rest of the season, but just don’t look at him to be a fantasy factor this week.

WINNIPEG (4-3-0) AT CALGARY (5-3-0)

Saturday, August 9

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

Line: Calgary (-5)

O/U: 51.5

Start: Clark Barnes, WR, Calgary, $9,800 Salary

Clark Barnes hasn’t played since catching a 43-yard major in Week 5, his only target in the win over the Blue Bombers. Prior to his injury, Barnes showed signs of being the Stamps’ breakout receiver, scoring 15.2 FP in Week 1 and 8.1 FP in Week 3. He was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice, a strong sign the young playmaker is set to return.

Calgary gets a double dose of good news with starting pivot Vernon Adams Jr. also returning to practice after missing Week 9. The pairing of Adams Jr. and Barnes bodes well for a Stampeders offence that is second in the league with 17 completions of better than 30 yards. Barnes’ presence will shake up the Winnipeg defence, who will also have to contend with Dominique Rhymes along with a Calgary ground game champing to bounce back after being held to just 35 yards in the loss to Ottawa.

Sit: Zach Collaros, QB, Winnipeg, $13,200 Salary

The Blue Bombers remain in the West Division title hunt despite getting shaky production at pivot. Entering Week 10, Winnipeg is last in the league with a passing efficiency rate of 85.8 although they are third in the CFL with a completion rate of 70.3 percent.

Zach Collaros was also a full participant in practice after missing the Week 9 win over Toronto, yet has struggled outside of his 32.3 FP gem against Edmonton in Week 4. He has scored 12.8 fantasy points or fewer in each of his other four games, scoring a combined five fantasy points in his last two. The deep ball has not been there for Collaros, managing just seven completions in 20 attempts over 20 yards. With the Stampeders looking to contain Brady Oliveira and the Bombers’ league-leading running attack, the onus will be on Collaros to revive a passing game that is seventh with just 251.7 yards per game.