Most Outstanding Canadian Watch: Top 5 contenders heading into Week 10

Another couple of weeks have passed since we last looked at the Most Outstanding Canadian race and the performances across the country from Canucks have been special.

Some have been so special that a player was able to leapfrog into the top five.

Before we get to the list, I’d like to take a quick moment on the big picture that I’ve had intriguing discussions with my CFL on TSN crew about following the emergence of Damien Alford as a standout deep shot touchdown producer.

We all knew his range and Vernon Adams Jr.’s downfield playmaking ability would yield positive results, but averaging nearly a touchdown per game was truly special stuff before he was slowed with a hamstring injury. In previous rebuttals to this article, I’ve had people questioning why Alford hasn’t been included and the answer is simple.

He doesn’t have enough overall targets (17) and catches (13) and that holds him back despite the stunning scoring rate compared to other Canadian receivers such as Toronto’s Kevin Mital (43/50, 2 touchdowns) or Winnipeg’s Nic Demski (32/42 with five touchdowns) with Demski being the most well rounded threat likely to take home the top honour by season’s end.

Which do you value more: catch rate or touchdown percentage? Mass production or game-changing plays? It’s a great discussion fuelled by great Canadian performances that offer a variety of outputs.

Also, shoutout to the kickers as Sean Whyte and Marc Liegghio are a combined 35 for 35. At what point does their greatness validate consideration and what would it take for a kicker to topple a quarterback or receiver’s stat line?

1. CAMERON JUDGE | LINEBACKER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

A defender?! Rejoice tacklers!

51 total tackles for the Argonauts’ weak side linebacker and sixty defensive plays made including a stat line which only misses a fumble recovery and a blocked kick means Cameron Judge is changing the game in multiple ways.

His early-game interception returned for touchdown last week at Winnipeg being the most memorable mark of the first half this season.

2. NATHAN ROURKE | QUARTERBACK | BC LIONS

I know some of you don’t like this rule, but if a Canadian is starting at quarterback in the CFL they are never going to be far from the top of the list so long as their play is starter worthy and Nathan Rourke has all that and more going in his favour for the reminder of the season.

He’s a 68 per cent passer with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions and will have to do something shocking to play his way out of the conversation.

3. ADRIAN GREENE | DEFENSIVE BACK | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Leading the CFL in interceptions, Adrian Greene has a magnetism to his game and coverage skills that have put the rest of the league on notice.

Seeing the way Montreal and Tyler Snead went after Ben Labrosse when Greene got dinged a few weeks ago goes to show the coaches decision to start Greene came through consistent standout play more than any other factor.

Stavros Katsantonis is just a few plays away, but Greene stands alone for now.

4. BRADY OLIVEIRA | RUNNING BACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

I would never call Brady Oliveira‘s game slow, patient, methodical or measured as he hits the hole with great power but this campaign has a freight train vibe to it as he started slow due to injury and is now steadily climbing the mountain as his offensive line throws as much coal in the furnace as possible.

That Bombers running game is lethal when it’s clicking and Brady will likely stand atop the hill by OK Tire Labour Day Weekend in Canadian rushing yardage.

5. KIONDRÉ SMITH | RECEIVER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

I watched every snap of BC and Hamilton in real time and I can honestly say when the Kiondré Smith stat line flashed up on the screen at the end of the game I had no idea what a wild 14-catch performance he had put together. Such is life in a Bo Levi Mitchell powered passing attack with an embarrassment of riches at his disposal. Smith now ranks as the top Canadian by receiving yards and should hold onto that mark if the Tiger-Cats keep chucking it all over the place.