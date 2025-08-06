Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 10 picks

TORONTO — The competition is still anyone’s game in this year’s writer picks standings.

Pat Steinberg stands alone at the top, but Vicki Hall is just one game behind, while Kristina Costabile trails by two.

Jamie Nye and Matt Cauz aren’t far off either, with the pair sitting three games behind the leader.

Unlike last week, where most of the writers were in agreement, there’s plenty of differing opinions heading into Week 10.

BC AT HAMILTON



Thursday, August 7

7:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats haven’t lost a game since mid-June and are looking to extend their winning streak to seven on Thursday night. Bo Levi Mitchell has used all of his receivers, whether it’s Kiondré Smith, Kenny Lawler, or Tim White, in their success over the last while and all signs point to that continuing this week. BC is heading to Hamilton Stadium coming off a bye week, ready to avenge their Week 8 loss against these same Ticats. The writers are almost split on this one but are leaning more towards the home team getting two points.

WRITERS’ PICK: 60% Hamilton

EDMONTON AT MONTREAL



Friday, August 8

7:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

Both the Edmonton Elks and Montreal Alouettes are coming off losses last week but things looked different for each of them. The Elks kept things close with the red hot Hamilton Tiger-Cats, but couldn’t hold off Bo Levi Mitchell and his high-octane offence late in the game when they orchestrated a game-winning touchdown drive. Montreal, on the other hand, was dominated by the Roughriders, scoring just two field goals in the loss. The pick makers aren’t on the same page on this one either, with the majority taking the Elks to get their second win of the season on Friday Night Football.

WRITERS’ PICK: 60% Edmonton

OTTAWA AT TORONTO



Saturday, August 9

3:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CTV/CBSSN/CFL+

The Ottawa REDBLACKS had a good performance against the Stampeders last week, getting a much-needed win. This week they head to Toronto in a rematch of last year’s Eastern Semi-Final as they hope to string a pair of victories in a row. The Argos had another great performance from their offence, with Nick Arbuckle connecting on 22 of 39 passes for 327 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, and Damonte Coxie hauling in 187 yards and those two majors. The difference in that one was their special teams giving up a pair of return touchdowns to Trey Vaval. Most of the writers are thinking Toronto can make some adjustments on special teams and get a home win at BMO Field.

WRITERS’ PICK: 80% Toronto

WINNIPEG AT CALGARY



Saturday, August 9

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

There’s some good news out of both Winnipeg and Calgary to start the week of practice ahead of the Bombers and Stampeders meeting on Saturday night. Zach Collaros and Vernon Adams Jr. were full participants on Tuesday after both missed their team’s Week 9 contests. Winnipeg’s special teams unit excelled in their win last week, helping snap a three-game losing skid. Calgary is coming off back-to-back losses and will be hoping that having Adams Jr. back in the fold (he didn’t finish the contest in Week 8 and, as mentioned, didn’t play last week) will help them turn things around. Almost all of the writers are thinking they will do just that.

WRITERS’ PICK: 80% Calgary