Top plays in CFL Fantasy at every position in Week 10

Atop the Week 10 of the CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet rankings are Lions and Tiger-Cats , who are set to repeat their Week 8 offensive gem.

Receiver is blistering hot with Damonte Coxie leading a top five that can each carry a fantasy lineup.

QUARTERBACKS

1. Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton, $15,000 Salary (22.8 Projected Fantasy Points): The last time Bo Levi Mitchell faced the Lions, he tallied 27.3 FP. He’ll bid for a fourth straight game of at least 300 passing yards and a third straight game of three passing majors. Yeah, his standing atop this list is justified.

2. Nathan Rourke, BC, $15,000 Salary (22.2 PFP): Nathan Rourke will look for fantasy redemption, having scored a season-low 14.3 fantasy points in the Week 8 matchup against the Ticats. Having averaged 330.7 passing yards per game in his last four starts, it will be highly unlikely Rourke will go without accounting for a touchdown similar to his previous tangle versus Hamilton.

3. Nick Arbuckle, Toronto, $13,500 Salary (17.8 PFP): Ottawa has allowed just 10 passing majors this season but will be hard-pressed to deny Nick Arbuckle the opportunity to throw for multiple touchdowns in a fifth straight game.

4. Dru Brown, Ottawa, $12,400 Salary (14.2 PFP): The Dru Brown who dominated in his first two starts of 2025 made something of a comeback in Week 9, scoring 16.6 fantasy points and throwing a pair of majors. A huge fantasy run feels like it’s coming, and that means trusting what Brown can do for your fantasy team.

5. Vernon Adams Jr., Calgary, $14,800 Salary (16.7 PFP): Only Trevor Harris (17) has thrown more completions of better than 30 yards than Vernon Adams Jr., who has 16. The pivot was a full participant in practice on Tuesday and should add to his total now that deep play threat Clark Barnes also returned to practice.

RUNNING BACKS

1. James Butler, BC, $14,000 Salary (18.8 PFP): James Butler has generated at least 24.4 fantasy points in three of his last five games and remains one of just two running backs (Justin Rankin is the other) who are among the top 50 players in receiving yards. He tagged Hamilton with 24.4 FP in the previous meeting, and there’s no reason not to think the league’s leading rusher won’t come close to duplicating (if not exceeding) those numbers.

2. Dedrick Mills, Calgary, $13,400 Salary (13.3 PFP): Expect a considerable dose of Dedrick Mills this week after the Stampeders were bested by the REDBLACKS, who held Mills to a paltry 1.1 FP. Touchdowns are also drying up as he has failed to find the end zone in three of his last four. Trust in Mills and bank on a strong rebound.

3. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $13,300 Salary (12 PFP): Like the aforementioned Mills, Brady Oliveira will also seek redemption after being held to 7.9 fantasy points in Week 9, snapping a three-game run of at least 14 FP. Sooner or later, Oliveira will find the end zone, and this week wouldn’t be a bad time for those fantasy users relying on him.

4. Justin Rankin, Edmonton, $9,900 Salary (15.5 PFP): Fantasy users who kept faith in Justin Rankin were rewarded with 32.3 fantasy points in Week 9, the second time this season Rankin has crossed the 30 FP barrier. He’s beginning to feel like an all or nothing at all performer, which makes him tempting and flustering in the same breath. Considering how Saskatchewan ran through Montreal last week, Rankin falls on the tempting side of things this week.

5. William Stanback, Ottawa, $8,400 Salary (7.2 PFP): If the REDBLACKS are set to embark on a run to return to playoff contention, then William Stanback will be the engine driving the ground game. The Argos are eighth against the run and the league’s lowest two-and-out percentage, making Stanback a low-key fantasy standout waiting to happen in Week 10.

RECEIVERS

1. Damonte Coxie, Toronto, $14,000 Salary (20.6 PFP): Damonte Coxie is having what the kids call a “heater.” He’s scored majors in fourth straight games while averaging 24.85 fantasy points per game. The league leader with 10 receptions of 30+ yards will have the chance to add to his total against a REDBLACKS pass defence that is tied (with the Argos, oddly enough) for the league lead with 17 completions of 30+ yards allowed.

2. Keon Hatcher Sr., BC, $13,000 Salary (14.7 PFP): Keon Hatcher Sr. scored at least 13.4 FP five times this season, including 16.7 FP in the Week 8 matchup against Hamilton. Expect him to make it six considering the five targets he had versus the Ticats tied a season low. Don’t be surprised to see Hatcher get double-digit attention for the fourth time this campaign.

3. Kenny Lawler, Hamilton, $14,500 Salary (19.8 PFP): Defences have slowed down Kenny Lawler, who has just 11.7 fantasy points in his last two games. That trend will likely end this week now that defences realize the penalty for focusing too much on Lawler results in other Ticats receivers becoming fantasy darlings…

4. Kiondré Smith, Hamilton, $3,400 Salary (16.7 PFP): …like Kiondré Smith, who has scored a dizzying 66.6 fantasy points in the last two games, catching 21 of his 26 targets for 276 yards and three majors. How long he continues this run depends greatly on how much BC determines that Butler and Lawler must be stopped at all costs.

5. Dominique Rhymes, Calgary, $12,000 Salary (13.1 PFP): Dominique Rhymes has quietly been on an impressive run, scoring at least 13.8 fantasy points in four straight games. Rhymes has also scored majors in three straight games while being targeted 29 times in the same span.

6. Stanley Berryhill III, BC, $9,800 Salary (15.3 PFP): A rebound is in the offing for Stanley Berryhill III, who scored 8.3 fantasy points in Week 8 after scoring at least 18.5 FP in three previous contests. He still remains the second option in BC’s passing game due in part to his solid 70 percent catch rate.

7. Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $13,900 Salary (17.5 PFP): Nic Demski’s fantasy numbers are always going to be steady regardless of who’s throwing him the ball. Last week’s 14.7 FP was the fourth time in five games Demski has at least achieved that total, and with Zach Collaros practicing fully, his number of targets will go up after recording just five in Week 9.

8. Tyler Snead, Montreal, $11,700 Salary (11.9 PFP): Since Week 1, Tyler Snead has scored at least 11.5 fantasy points four times, including 15.8 FP in Week 9. He’s been the most targeted receiver on the roster the past two games, recording 20 as he takes up the slack of being the Als’ WR1 with Tyson Philpot still on the injured list.

9. Tim White, Hamilton, $13,000 Salary (15 PFP): Tim White has been the most consistent of the Ticats receiving corps, scoring at least 10 FP in four straight games including Week 9’s 26.8 fantasy points. The scary part of White’s season is that he has yet to cross 100 receiving yards, and it won’t be surprising if he crosses the century mark in what should be another wild affair against the Lions.

10. Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $10,700 Salary (12.4 PFP): Look who’s back among the rankings. Justin Hardy scored 22.2 fantasy points in Week 9, scoring his first two touchdowns since Week 1. He’s set to make a dominating fantasy run that should put him back among the top five in the next week or two.

11. Eugene Lewis, Ottawa, $12,000 Salary (13.6 PFP): Like Hardy, Eugene Lewis is ready for a huge run for fantasy users. He’s topped 100 receiving yards in two of the last three games while scoring at least 12.3 FP in four of his last five.

12. Kevin Mital, Toronto, $10,700 Salary (12.3 PFP): MitalMania has slowed down the last two games as Kevin Mital scored just 10.2 FP. Mital’s 86 percent catch rate assures fantasy users he will keep finding ways to keep getting targets.

DEFENCES

1. Winnipeg, $8,200 Salary (6 PFP): Winnipeg has scored 23 FP in the last two games as the Bombers pass rush has come to life with seven sacks.

2. Montreal, $9,500 Salary (5.9 PFP): Oh, how the Alouettes need a rebound after last week’s loss to the Roughriders. An Edmonton team with a minus five turnover margin makes for a needed jolt of good.

3. Toronto, $6,600 Salary (7.7 PFP): Despite their record, the Argos have been a good source of fantasy production, having scored at least 10 fantasy points in three of their last four.

4. Calgary, $9,900 Salary (10.1 PFP): The Stampeders have scored at least three fantasy points in each game since Week 1, making them one of the more consistent units in fantasy play.