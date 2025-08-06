Weekly Predictor: Who will win in Week 10?

Week 9 saw some big wins for the Bombers, REDBLACKS and Roughriders!

The Bombers ended a three game losing streak, while the REDBLACKS snapped a four game losing streak.

As for the Roughriders, they made a major statement that they are who everyone is chasing for first place after their dominating performance over the Alouettes in Montreal.

RELATED

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Parity is the name of the game

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

In Week 10, we have a rematch between the Lions and the Tiger-Cats after their epic clash two weeks ago in Vancouver.

Cody Fajardo returns to Montreal, leading the Elks against his former team he helped lead to the 110th Grey Cup in 2023.

And it’ll be injury report watch for the Stampeders and the Bombers ahead of their game as we’ll be watching to see if Vernon Adam Jr. and/or Zach Collaros will be able to get back into the lineup.

Unfortunately for me, I have to make my picks long before the depth charts come out for that one…. so I may have to play a hunch like I did with my pick of Ottawa over Calgary last week.

BC AT HAMILTON



Thursday, August 7

7:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+

It’ll be 11 days between the Tiger-Cats epic comeback against the Lions in Vancouver. Since that time the Lions have had their bye week, and have had time to rest and game plan for this rematch. The Tiger-Cats, however, had a game in between and will have back-to-back weeks of short weeks to get ready for a game.

This prep week will be even shorter than it was to get ready for the Elks. You have to consider this when looking at the inability of the Tiger-Cats to recover after a game against Edmonton that saw a few players go down.

Meanwhile, the Lions offence looks like it’s improving. It’s just a matter of whether or not their defence can start to make some crucial stops which they were unable to do against Hamilton two weeks ago.

With the amount of wear and tear on Hamilton, I’m also looking at James Butler being a huge part of this game. If the Lions can establish the run game early, I don’t see how the Tiger-Cats will not be worn down in the back half of the game.

PICK: BC

EDMONTON AT MONTREAL



Friday, August 8

7:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

Cody Fajardo returns to take on his former team for the second time in three weeks. At least it didn’t take three years for this return like it did for him to start at game in Saskatchewan.

The Alouettes sure could use Fajardo right now as McLeod Bethel-Thompson is struggling as the starter for the Als in place of Davis Alexander.

Fajardo has brought accuracy and calm to an Elks offence that needed a veteran presence to try and turn their season around. Fajardo was on fire last week and does remain the all-time leader in completion percentage in the CFL.

That type of efficiency will be crucial against Montreal.

I don’t know what to expect from Montreal after the Roughriders just beat them all over the field last week. Some injuries to the defence aren’t helping to go along with missing a few key receivers and their starting quarterback.

Sometimes the CFL season is a war of attrition and Montreal is losing that fight right now.

I really do see the Elks improving after holding two of the better offences to 21 and 28 points, respectively, in back-to-back weeks. Before that it was an automatic 30+ for the opponents of the Elks.

With Justin Rankin running so well, Fajardo being a lot more careful with the ball… I think we’re set for an upset.

PICK: EDMONTON

OTTAWA AT TORONTO



Saturday, August 9

3:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CTV/CBSSN/CFL+

Ottawa needed a win badly and got one last week, while the Argonauts special teams were picked apart by the Bombers in a loss in Winnipeg.

So trying to handicap this game is interesting because you have to think the REDBLACKS won’t be able to eat up Nick Arbuckle like they did against P.J. Walker last week and you know the Argonauts aren’t going to give up two return touchdowns on special teams.

But lets go back to the Argos win over Ottawa a few weeks back. Remember, it was the Derek Slywka show with two return touchdowns off a fumble and a blocked FG.

Hmmm.

Odds of that happening again are slim.

Dru Brown also wasn’t starting that game for the REDBLACKS, it was Dustin Crum.

Overall, I do believe Toronto is the better team and more consistent. So without flipping a coin…

PICK: TORONTO

WINNIPEG AT CALGARY



Saturday, August 9

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

As mentioned earlier, this week’s injury reports will be a big factor on who you pick for this game. If you see Adams Jr. practicing, the edge swings to Calgary even if Collaros is back.

After seeing Adams Jr. make the flight to Ottawa, I think that is a good sign because if he was suffering set backs, I don’t know if he makes that trip.

My hunch is Adams Jr. plays. Of course, if Walker is the quarterback again this week, the pick swings back to Winnipeg even if Collaros is out this week.

You get the benefit of making your pick right up until kickoff so be smart: watch the injury reports.

I’m playing the hunch Adams Jr. starts like I did he wouldn’t last week.

PICK: CALGARY