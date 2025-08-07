3 keys to victory for Edmonton, Montreal in Week 10

MONTREAL — Cody Fajardo makes his return to Montreal as the Edmonton Elks take on the Alouettes in search of their first road win of the season on Friday Night Football.

Edmonton has lost back-to-back games by a combined seven points against division leaders Saskatchewan and Hamilton.

Montreal, meanwhile, is coming off a 34-6 loss at the hands of the Roughriders.

The Als took the first matchup this season, 38-28, back in Week 3.

Here’s three keys to the game for both teams ahead of Friday’s 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN and RDS in Canada, and CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

EDMONTON ELKS

1. CARRY OVER THE POSITIVE

Moral victories are no more, but creating momentum from past games is what the Elks need to lean on. They scored in every quarter against Hamilton and held opposing rusher Greg Bell to 55 yards on 13 carries. Going up against a team that had little go right last week, there’s an opportunity to jump on the reeling Alouettes.

2. JUSTIN RANKIN’S VERSATILE ATTACK

Sticking with building on the positive, Justin Rankin has performed well in both the run and pass games, putting up a combined 133 yards and two touchdowns versus the Ticats. If that’s not enough to feel good about, he rushed for 76 yards on 12 carries against the Als the first time around.

3. CODY FAJARDO FINDING HIS FORM

He hasn’t been perfect, but Cody Fajardo is giving head coach Mark Kilam some consistency at quarterback. His four touchdowns to just one interception might be the most encouraging sign of stability. Add in that he’ll be heading back to a place he knows well, having won a Grey Cup with Montreal in 2023, and he should have the confidence needed for a big game.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

1. BETTER FROM MCLEOD BETHEL-THOMPSON

There’s no way around it: McLeod Bethel-Thompson has to be better than the 126-yard performance he put up against Saskatchewan. Staring down a secondary that’s allowing a league-high 324 passing yards per game, there’s reason to believe he will be.

2. CHARLESTON RAMBO FINDING SPACE

Receiver Charleston Rambo didn’t see a pass thrown his way in the lopsided loss to the Riders. Without Tyson Philpot and Austin Mack again, creating separation from the Elks’ defensive backs is a must for the second-year wideout.

3. JUST GET IT CLOSE

While touchdowns are obviously the priority for an offence coming off a disappointing showing, if they can get it near the 50-yard line, they have a chance to put points on the board thanks to kicker Jose Maltos. He’s 25-for-27 on field goal attempts and knocked through 56 and 54 yarders against Saskatchewan.

