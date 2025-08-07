3 stats that defined BC’s Week 10 win over Hamilton

HAMILTON — In Week 8 it was the Hamilton Tiger-Cats that secured a late win in a contested battle against the BC Lions. Two weeks later, the Leos got their revenge by earning a 41-38 overtime win against the Tabbies.

BC trailed by four late in the fourth quarter before Nathan Rourke and the offence put together a go-ahead drive. Bo Levi Mitchell and the Ticats earned a field goal to send the game to overtime, but the visitors got the last say by closing out the game on a field goal in overtime.

Want to know how the Lions were able to give Hamilton only its third loss of the season? CFL.ca brings you three stats that defined BC’s Week 10 win over Hamilton.

514 – NET YARDS OF OFFENCE BY THE LIONS

The Lions were able to beat the Ticats at their own game, outgaining the Tabbies 514-366 with a great performance by some of their biggest stars in Nathan Rourke, James Butler and Justin McInnis.

The pivot completed 24 of 40 passes for 408 yards and two touchdowns, rushing two more times for 28 yards on the ground. Butler gained 140 yards from scrimmage and two majors while McInnis caught eight passes for 159 yards.

4-OF-5 – FIELD GOALS BY SEAN WHYTE

Both kickers entered the game perfect on the season, so it’s fitting that the matchup came down to the legs of Sean Whyte in overtime.

The perfect streak is gone, but Whyte made one more kick than Marc Liegghio to help the Leos win a tightly contested affair against the ‘Cats.

1 – OVERTIME FUMBLE FORCED BY BC

The game was so close throughout most of the second half that it was bound to come down to one final play by each team.

In this case it was BC’s defensive back Christophe Beaulieu knocking the ball loose from Tim White and defensive lineman DeWayne Hendrix jumping on it to secure the turnover that set the Leos up for an overtime win.