4 storylines to watch in Week 10

We’re approaching the halfway mark of the 2025 season (can you believe it?) and we’ve enjoyed some great CFL football so far.

Week 10 is shaping up to deliver much of the same with four must-see matchups across the country.

Things start in Hamilton as the Tiger-Cats host the BC Lions on Thursday night. Friday Night Football returns with the Edmonton Elks visiting the Montreal Alouettes before a Saturday doubleheader gets started in Toronto when the Argos host the REDBLACKS. And finally the week ends in Calgary as the Stampeders welcome the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

To get you set for the week ahead, here’s a storyline to keep an eye on in every game.

WILL IT BE SEVEN IN A ROW?



BC at Hamilton | Thursday, August 7 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are rolling right now.

They’ve won six games in a row with their last loss coming in mid-June against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Wins against Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, BC, and Edmonton have improved the Tiger-Cats to 6-3 and now sit atop the East Division.

If Bo Levi Mitchell and co. get a win this week against BC, it will be their seventh in a row and according to Ticats.ca’s Steve Milton, that would be only the fourth time in franchise history that the team has hit that milestone in the same regular season.

While they boast the league’s highest scoring offence (28.4 points per game) and have a defence that leads the CFL in interceptions (11) and tackles for loss (20) and is second in knockdowns (32), they still have a big task in front of them with the BC Lions coming to town.

The Lions are returning from a week of rest and extra time to study their Week 8 loss to Hamilton to get ready for this meeting. Nathan Rourke and co. will need to deal with Ticats cover linebacker Reggie Stubblefield, who has been on a tear since returning from injury. In four games, Stubblefield has racked up 23 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

Who wins this cat fight? Find out on Thursday night.

CODY FAJARDO RETURNS TO THE NEST

Edmonton at Montreal | Friday, August 8 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CFL+

Two weeks ago Cody Fajardo returned to Saskatchewan for the first time since his departure from the team in 2023 and this week he returns to Montreal for the first time since being traded away. He heads back to the city he called home for two seasons and where he won the 110th Grey Cup playing some excellent football.

While the Elks haven’t gotten a win with Fajardo under centre yet, their offence has looked much improved over the two games with the veteran leading the charge. Over those two starts, Fajardo has thrown for 603 yards, three touchdowns and one interception and has completed 79.3 per cent of his passes.

Edmonton lost a heartbreaker last week against Hamilton; Bo Levi Mitchell did Bo Levi Mitchell things leading his team to a come-from-behind victory. Can Fajardo, who is 4-1 against Montreal in his career, and the Elks finally get another W on their resume this week?

OH MY, DAMONTE COXIE



Ottawa at Toronto | Saturday, August 9 | 3:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CTV/CBSSN/CFL+

If you haven’t been considering Damonte Coxie as one of the elite receivers in the CFL, you’re just plain wrong.

Last year Coxie showed us time and time again how good he is at making those jaw-dropping catches and he’s doing much of the same in 2025.

The Argos receiver is leading the CFL in receiving yards (774) and is second in receiving touchdowns with six, just two behind Kenny Lawler. He’s been a big-play target for Nick Arbuckle this season too, hauling in 10 passes of over 30 yards, the most in the CFL, and can break tackles and gain extra yardage, tallying 227 yards after the catch, second most in the league.

Coxie and his Argos now go against an Ottawa defence that gives up a lot of explosive plays, allowing 17 completions over 30+, tied for most in the league. Look for Coxie to build on his success so far this year in front of his home fans; he’s scored five touchdowns in his last four games and has hauled in 145 and 187 yards in Week 8 and 9, respectively.

THE RETURN OF THE STARTERS



Winnipeg at Calgary | Saturday, August 9 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

Both the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders were without their starting quarterbacks in Week 9 and it appears that both teams will welcome them back in Week 10.

Zach Collaros missed his team’s win over the Toronto Argonauts dealing with a neck issue while Vernon Adams Jr. missed last week’s loss to the Ottawa REDBLACKS with a head injury. Both were full participants this week in Tuesday and Wednesday’s practice sessions.

VA has been playing some of the best football of his career and has been among the top candidates to be up for MOP at season’s end. He’ll be a welcome addition back to the huddle as Calgary hopes to get back in the win column. Winnipeg’s defence will need to be at their best going head-to-head with one of the top pivots in the CFL.

Collaros will be welcomed back, too, but they can rest assured that their backup QB can get the job done as well. Chris Streveler has had to started two games in place of Collaros (in Week 2 when Collaros served his one-game suspension and last week against Toronto) and helped the Bombers win both of those contests.

Calgary won their Week 5 meeting 37-16, where Collaros left with an injury and Streveler finished the contest, but what happens in the rematch?