Collaros, Adams Jr. available for Saturday night matchup

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers will have their starting quarterbacks available in Week 10.

After Vernon Adams Jr. and Zach Collaros missed their Week 9 contests with head and neck injuries, respectively, they have both been listed as available on their teams’ official injury reports.

Both quarterbacks were injured during their Week 8 games and did not finish those contests.

P.J. Walker filled in for Adams Jr. last week in Calgary’s loss to the Ottawa REDBLACKS. He connected on 20 of 37 passes for 273 yards, a touchdown, and three interceptions. Chris Streveler started for the Bombers in place of Collaros in Winnipeg’s victory over the Toronto Argonauts. Streveler was good on 17 of 21 pass attempts for 173 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions.

So far this season, Adams Jr. sits fourth in passing yards (1,913) and has thrown nine touchdown passes and six interceptions. Collaros is eighth with 1,031 yards through the air to go along with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Winnipeg and Calgary meet on Saturday night in the final game of Week 10. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET and can be watched on TSN/CBSSN/CFL+.