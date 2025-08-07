Shai Gilgeous-Alexander celebrated in Hamilton ahead of Ticats vs. Lions

HAMILTON — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has returned home.

The NBA star was back in Hamilton on Thursday for a special community celebration for the hometown hero for his record-breaking 2024-25 NBA season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Check out all the videos and images from Gilgeous-Alexander day in Hamilton ahead of the matchup between the Tiger-Cats and the BC Lions at Hamilton Stadium.

