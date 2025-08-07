Shai Gilgeous-Alexander celebrated in Hamilton ahead of Ticats vs. Lions

- News
HAMILTON — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has returned home.
The NBA star was back in Hamilton on Thursday for a special community celebration for the hometown hero for his record-breaking 2024-25 NBA season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Check out all the videos and images from Gilgeous-Alexander day in Hamilton ahead of the matchup between the Tiger-Cats and the BC Lions at Hamilton Stadium.
Rallying together in @shaiglalex‘s hometown. 🇨🇦@NBA | @NBACanada @Ticats | @okcthunder pic.twitter.com/6WYYlKSQdr
— CFL (@CFL) August 7, 2025
QBShai has a nice ring to it. 🏈@NBA | @NBACanada@Ticats | @okcthunder pic.twitter.com/Iwsy34TLe6
— CFL (@CFL) August 7, 2025
Shai & Ares reppin’ Black & Gold🤞🔨@NBACanada | @CFL | @CanBball pic.twitter.com/GSUiNX4OEe
— Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) August 7, 2025
The city of Hamilton shows love for @shaiglalex 🖤💛@NBACanada | @CanBball | @ForgeFCHamilton | @cityofhamilton pic.twitter.com/jUbwsEUDoB
— Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) August 7, 2025
All love between @shaiglalex and his city! https://t.co/efb7XLW6uD pic.twitter.com/2ZxREIjInP
— NBA (@NBA) August 7, 2025
whole city behind him 👏@Ticats | @cityofhamilton pic.twitter.com/KJ8aq8VQ5O
— Forge FC (@ForgeFCHamilton) August 7, 2025
“I took pride in letting everyone know I was from Hamilton”
SGA SHOWS LOVE TO HIS HOMETOWN! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZiW1h2PMe3
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 7, 2025