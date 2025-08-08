3 keys to victory for Winnipeg, Calgary in Week 10

CALGARY — A key West Division showdown between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders closes out Week 10 on Saturday night at McMahon Stadium.

Winnipeg snapped its three-game losing streak with a win over Toronto a week ago.

Calgary is trying to keep from losing three straight, having dropped consecutive games to Ottawa and Montreal.

Here’s three keys to the game for both teams ahead of Saturday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada, CBSSN in the U.S., and CFL+ internationally.

RELATED

» Depth Charts: WPG | CGY

» Game Notes: Blue Bombers at Stampeders

» Tickets: Winnipeg at Calgary

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Who’s gonna win? Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

1. ZACH COLLAROS COMES BACK

Chris Streveler has filled in just fine for Zach Collaros when needed, but the Bombers will be happy to see their starter back under centre on Saturday. Regardless of who’s leading the offence, taking care of the football has to be a priority for a team that has a -10 turnover ratio.

2. DIVERSITY OF NIC DEMSKI

Whatever the situation, Nic Demski has proven to be a problem for opposing teams. Whether it’s receiving, rushing or blocking, he can do it all and will be called upon to do so against a strong Stampeders defence. Demski was dynamic the last time the two met, a 41-20 Winnipeg loss in Week 8, when he pulled down 146 receiving yards and put up an additional 27 on the ground.

3. RETURN GAME

Returner Trey Vaval stole the spotlight against Toronto with a punt and kickoff return for a touchdown. As much as head coach Mike O’Shea would appreciate the same this week, simply putting the offence in strong field position to start their drives would suffice.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

1. REINFORCEMENTS ON THE WAY

Head coach Dave Dickenson will have two important offensive pieces back just in time for the Stamps’ date with their division rivals, as quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. and receiver Clark Barnes return from injury. Adams Jr. is 87 yards away from 2,000, and Barnes will play in his first game since Week 5 when he caught a pass for 43 yards against the Bombers.

2. WATCH OUT FOR DEDRICK MILLS

A motivated Dedrick Mills should show up on Saturday. Mills rushed for just 11 yards on seven carries in the loss to Ottawa, but has put up 163 in a pair of games against Winnipeg this season. If the third time truly is a charm, a big game could be on its way for the Stampeders running back.

3. WIN THE TURNOVER BATTLE

Calgary has forced 21 turnovers but has given up 19 for a +2 differential. While that ranks them tied for fourth in turnover differential, it’s a mark Dickenson would love to see his team improve on. Whoever takes better care of the football is likely to find success.

NEED TO KNOW: