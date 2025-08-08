5 players to watch in ToonieBet Rivalry Game between Argos, REDBLACKS

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Toronto Argonauts meet on Saturday in an important matchup between the two East Division rivals.

With both teams sitting at 2-6, whoever comes out on top on Saturday will send the other team to fourth place while earning an important divisional win.

While there’s a lot of football left to be played, a win in Week 10 could ultimately be the deciding factor when it’s all said and done late in October.

Who will come out on top? CFL.ca brings you five players to watch for the ToonieBet Rivalry Game between the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa REDBLACKS.

NICK ARBUCKLE | QUARTERBACK | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Let’s start with the obvious two, the quarterbacks. Nick Arbuckle has taken over for injured starter Chad Kelly since last year’s Eastern Final and 111th Grey Cup and has performed above expectations. Not only was he obviously an important piece of the Grey Cup win, being named the game’s MVP, Arbuckle has also been a steady presence for the Argos in 2025.

So far the pivot ranks second in passing yards (2,334) and second in passing touchdowns (13) while completing 69.3 per cent of his passes. Arbuckle has also only thrown two picks to six touchdowns in his last three games, getting more and more comfortable under centre for the Double Blue and helping receiver Damonte Coxie rank second in receiving yards (774). Matched up against an Ottawa pass defence that ranks second in opposing completion percentage allowed (64.8) could be a challenge for Arbuckle, Coxie and the rest of the Argos aerial offence.

Arbuckle’s ability to deliver for Toronto in pivotal moments makes him a player to watch as the Argos offence continue to go as their quarterback goes.

DRU BROWN | QUARTERBACK | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

On the other sideline will be Dru Brown, who has battled injuries in 2025 but remains a dangerous force for the REDBLACKS when out on the field.

Brown has completed 72.6 per cent of his passes this season for 1,303 yards and seven touchdowns to just four interceptions. According to Pro Football Focus, Brown has the second fastest time to throw this season (2.33), behind only Saskatchewan’s Trevor Harris (2.21). That means he’s able to get the ball out quickly and Ottawa has no shortage of weapons that can benefit from that in Eugene Lewis, Justin Hardy, Bralon Addison and Kalil Pimpleton, to name a few. Toronto has been the second best defence against the pass so far in 2025, which presents a good challenge for the young pivot and his bevy of playmakers.

The pivot is coming off a win against the Calgary Stampeders and their fierce defence and if Ottawa hopes to make it two in a row, Brown’s arm is as important of a factor as any.

DEONTA MCMAHON | RUNNING BACK | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

The Argos haven’t been able to find their identity when it comes to the running game this season. Arbuckle leads the team in rushing yards so far with 105, followed by Miyan Williams (who is on the six-game injured list) with 102 and Deonta McMahon with 87.

On Saturday it’ll be McMahon getting the starting nod in the backfield for the Boatmen, but he’ll have to contend with a REDBLACKS front that is the fourth best against the run (92.0 yards per game allowed). It’ll be imperative for the Argos to be able to establish their running game to help keep Ottawa’s from pinning their heads and rushing the passer all afternoon.

BRYCE CARTER | DEFENSIVE END | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

One of the reasons that the Argos have for concern is pass rusher Bryce Carter, who has three sacks on the season while ranking seventh in total pressures (26) according to PFF.

The Argos have allowed a league-high 23 sacks this season, a number that could go higher if they don’t find a way to contain Carter on one side and Lorenzo Mauldin IV opposite to him. Carter’s 13.9 pass rushing win percentage (according to PFF) means that he’s winning his matchups at a high rating, something he has been doing since joining the REDBLACKS in 2022.

The last time the two teams faced off in Week 5, Carter ended with a sack and a forced fumble as part of a three-sack night for the REDBLACKS.

DAMONTE COXIE | RECEIVER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

It’s impossible to not mention receiver Damonte Coxie in any matchup involving the Argonauts. That’s because Coxie is second in the league in receiving yards (774) and touchdowns (six).

The pass-catcher is already approaching last year’s receiving yards (860) despite playing in only nine games so far. The Argos are coming off two straight games where they scored 31 points and a big part of that is Coxie going for 332 yards and three touchdowns over that stretch.

If the Argos want to make it three straight games with 30+ points and win their second game in three outings they’ll need Coxie to continue his dominant run.