3 stats that defined Calgary’s Week 10 win over Winnipeg

CALGARY – Coming off a two-game slide, the Calgary Stampeders got back in the win column, taking the game to the wire for the win.

The Stampeders trailed the Winnipeg Blue Bombers by double digits at times in their Saturday showdown, but the Stamps never let up and their perseverance saw them score 12 second half points while holding Winnipeg to just four, and securing a last-second win thanks to René Paredes.

Vernon Adams Jr. had two touchdowns in the win while two different receivers tallied over 80 yards for Calgary in the win, and the Stamps defence recorded four sacks.

CFL.ca brings you three stats that defined Calgary’s Week 10 win over Winnipeg.

4 – RENÉ PAREDES FIELD GOALS

The hero for Calgary on Saturday was Paredes, who not only kicked three consecutive field goals to give Calgary their first lead of the game, but also hit the 40-yard kick as time expired to give them a walk-off win in front of their home crowd.

Four made field goals is a season-high for Paredes, surpassing his previous high of three which he hit in consecuvite games to start the season. After hitting just one kick the week before, Paredes hit 80 per cent against Winnipeg and accounted for 14 of Calgary’s 28 points as he also tallied two singles.

300 – VERNON ADAMS JR. PASSING YARDS

For the third time this season, Vernon Adams Jr. surpassed the 300-yard mark, doing so in fashion as he tallied his fourth multi-touchdown game leading the Stampeders on his 13th game-winning drive of his career that set up the final field goal.

Adams Jr. connected with Tevin Jones on both scores – both his first and second touchdowns on the season – and averaged 12.5 yards per pass against Winnipeg, a season-high average. He also had zero interceptions for a second consecutive week.

0 – SECOND HALF TOUCHDOWNS ALLOWED BY STAMPS DEFENCE

While the Calgary offence worked together to have a massive second quarter that fuelled their momentum moving into the second half, the Stamps defence held their own and applied pressure to Zach Collaros and Winnipeg’s defence and held them to just four points in the second half, and allowed no touchdowns.

Jacob Roberts, Jaylon Hutchings and Charles Wiley all recorded sacks against Winnipeg, with Hutchings recording two, causing the Bombers to lose 14 yards. Roberts led the defensive effort with 11 tackles, and Kyle Wilson added another seven defensive tackles.