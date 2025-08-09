René Paredes leads Stampeders to victory on last-second field goal

CALGARY – René Paredes hit four goals field goals in Saturday evening’s game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, but none more important as the field goal he hit as time expired, securing a 28-27 win for the Calgary Stampeders in dramatic fashion at McMahon Stadium.

Vernon Adams Jr. threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns in the win, while Dedrick Mills hit the century mark on the ground with 105 yards on 18 carries. Jalen Philpot led all receivers with 88 yards, with Tevin Jones close behind recording 86 yards and two touchdowns.

Zach Collaros tallied 214 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Bombers in the loss, Brady Oliveira recorded 68 yards on 12 carries, and also led all receivers as he tallied 100 yards on nine receptions through the air.

Winnipeg got on the board first by relying on Sergio Castillo for a field goal from 49 yards out to get in front first.

Thanks to a 33-yard punt return from Trey Vaval, Oliveira was able to gain 12 yards on two plays to put Chris Streveler in position for the quarterback sneak and touchdown for Winnipeg to lead by double digits.

To start the second quarter, Oliveira caught a 42 yard pass to get down to the Calgary 23-yard line, and Collaros connected with Jerreth Sterns for another 23 yards and his third touchdown of the season to extend the lead.

On the very next drive, a big play from Adams Jr. saw him find Jones for 78 yards, as he lifted the ball down the middle and broke tackles to get his first touchdown of the season.

Castillo stepped in on Winnipeg’s next drive to widen the gap and added a 53-yard field goal, but on the next drive Adams Jr. connected with Jones once again, this time for an eight-yard touchdown, and with each of Calgary’s two touchdowns being followed by a rouge, they tallied 16 point in the quarter.

Another field goal attempt came from Castillo, this time from 37 yards out, but the Stampeders would take their first lead of the game as they held Winnipeg with 0 points in the third quarter, and Parades hit three consecutive field goals from 14, 31 and 34 yards out, jumping in front 25-23.

After a missed chance to increase their lead, Winnipeg took the lead in dramatic fashion as Castillo brought his heroics twice, first hitting a 63-yard field goal, and following up with a 100 yard kickoff for a single to lead by two points.

With 1:01 left on the clock, Adams Jr. pulled together the 13th game winning drive of his career, moving the chains for consecutive first downs as he connected with Dominique Rhymes and Erik Brooks for 15 yards each, with Mills rushing for seven yards to set up one final walk-off field goal attempt.

Paredes came clutch as time expired, successfully hitting the field goal attempt from 40 yards out, marking the comeback win for the Stampeders and getting back into the win column after a two-game slide.

The Stampeders are on bye during Week 11 action while the Blue Bombers will head home to Princess Auto Stadium to host the Ottawa REDBLACKS at 8:30 p.m. ET on August 14.