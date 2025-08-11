5 PFF stats that stand out from Week 10

What. A. Week.

Week 10 offered 267 total points, four one-score games and only one game was decided by more than three points. That will do it.

That also means there were plenty of standout players putting up absurd stats throughout the league.

Be it Dru Brown having the same number of big time throws and incompletions or Daniel Adeboboye and Kalil Pimpleton making everyone miss on special teams, there’s a numbers for every football aficionado down here.

Let’s get to it.

DRU BROWN | QUARTERBACK | OTTAWA REDBLACKS | 5 BIG TIME THROWS

Ottawa REDBLACKS’ quarterback Dru Brown had one of those games that feel unreal. If we box score analyze it, it’s pretty amazing in itself (26 of 31, 373 yards and five touchdowns), but one of the reasons this article exist is to separate performances that look good on the box score but not in real life to the ones that match the numbers with the play on the field.

A pivot could throw five checkdowns and have his pass-catchers do all the work to turn those into five touchdowns, all while the quarterback shares in on the credit. According to PFF, though, that was not the case here. That’s because Brown was awarded a staggering five big time throws, which, according to their own website, is a “high-difficulty, high-value pass. They are characterized by excellent ball placement and timing, typically on deeper passes or into tight windows.”

That means Brown was able to dish out the same number of high difficulty throws that brought a high value to the REDBLACKS as incompletions. Talk about efficiency.

NATHAN ROURKE | QUARTERBACK | OTTAWA REDBLACKS | 5 BIG TIME THROWS

Brown wasn’t the only quarterback to accomplish that feat in Week 10, though. BC’s Nathan Rourke matched those while not registering a single turnover-worthy play, according to PFF.

That means Rourke was his aggressive self, outdueling Bo Levi Mitchell and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats all while not putting the ball at risk, which is among the most important things a pivot can do.

The young Canadian signal-caller is getting better with each passing week, registering his first 400-yard plus game of the year (24 of 40 for 408 yards, two touchdowns and one pick).

JAMES BUTLER | RUNNING BACK | BC LIONS | 7 MISSED TACKLES FORCED

The BC Lions have been lacking a backfield presence like James Butler ever since they lost, well, James Butler to free agency in 2023. The runner is back like he never left and has added a dangerous element to an already explosive offence in BC.

According to PFF, Butler gained six missed tackles forced on 14 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown. That’s not to mention one more missed tackle forced on four catches for 55 more yards and another major.

ISAAC ADEYEMI-BERGLUND | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | 5 PRESSURES

This is an easy one that also matches the box score scouting. Montreal’s Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund tied for the league league in pressures in Week 10 with five, according to PFF, while also gaining three sacks.

We often talk about how important pressures are in disrupting the quarterback’s rhythm, but converting them into sacks is even more important in ending opposing drives. The Canadian pass rusher is carrying on in 2025 after a stellar 2024 season and has now jumped to the league lead in sacks with seven.

DANIEL ADEBOBOYE | KALIL PIMPLETON | OTTAWA REDBLACKS | 9 MISSED TACKLES COMBINED FORCED ON SPECIAL TEAMS

Whatever they are teaching in Ottawa about how to dodge incoming defenders on special teams, it’s working.

Daniel Adeboboye and Kalil Pimpleton combined for nine missed tackles forced on kickoff and punt return, setting up a pair of special teams plays that helped the REDBLACKS put together a comeback after being down 22-1 in the first quarter.

Adeboboye was even able to turn a tough catch that could have ended in disaster into first-and-goal for the REDBLACKS.