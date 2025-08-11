Argos release running back Khalan Laborn; sign defensive back Branden Dozier

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Monday that they have released American running back Khalan Laborn and signed American defensive back Branden Dozier.

Laborn signed with the Argos in July after spending time with Saskatchewan in the off-season and appeared in five games with the Boatmen, rushing for 58 yards and a major while adding 36 yards through the air.

The running back played in six games for Ottawa in 2024, where he tallied 310 yards and one touchdown, while catching 23 passes for 152 yards.

Dozier, five-foot-11, 201 pounds, played four games for Hamilton this season, making 13 defensive tackles and one special teams tackle before being released earlier this month. The Topeka, Kansas native played the previous four years in Calgary (2021-2024), where he would amass 183 defensive tackles, 34 special teams tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions.

The UNC-Charlotte alum broke into the CFL in 2017 with Montreal, where he was the team’s nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie, followed by an East Division All-CFL nomination in 2018. Dozier has played 108 regular-season games across eight CFL seasons and tallied 416 defensive tackles, 75 special teams tackles, five sacks, eight interceptions, three forced fumbles, and one interception.

The team also announced the release of fullback Brandon Calver.