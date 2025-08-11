CFL Injury Reports: Week 11
TORONTO — Week 11’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
RELATED
OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
Thursday, August 14 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT EDMONTON ELKS
Friday, August 15 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
The Toronto Argonauts did not practice on Monday. Their first injury report of the week will be on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.
|EDMONTON ELKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Cody Grace
|P
|Knee
|DNP
|Eteva Mauga-Clements
|LB
|Knee
|Limited
|Royce Metchie
|DB
|Ankle
|Limited
HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
Saturday, August 16 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT BC LIONS
Saturday, August 16 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
|BC LIONS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status