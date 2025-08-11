CFL Injury Reports: Week 11

TORONTO — Week 11’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Thursday, August 14 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Friday, August 15 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status

The Toronto Argonauts did not practice on Monday. Their first injury report of the week will be on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status Cody Grace P Knee DNP Eteva Mauga-Clements LB Knee Limited Royce Metchie DB Ankle Limited

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Saturday, August 16 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT BC LIONS

Saturday, August 16 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status