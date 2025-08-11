Lions add three to practice roster, including National receiver Hergy Mayala

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Monday the signings of National defensive lineman Anthony Bennett, American defensive lineman Celestin Haba and National wide receiver Hergy Mayala to the practice roster.

Bennett (six-foot-three, 230 pounds)- moves west after suiting up in two games with the Ottawa REDBLACKS to begin 2025. Selected in round one (eighth overall) by Winnipeg in the 2023 CFL Draft, Bennett dressed in all 18 regular season games as a rookie with eight defensive tackles and three special teams stops. Bennett then appeared in the Western Final and 108th Grey Cup.

RELATED

» Lions beat Ticats in overtime after back-and-forth affair on Thursday

» René Paredes leads Stampeders to victory on last-second field goal

» Dru Brown leads resilient REDBLACKS past Argos

» Cody Fajardo fuels Elks’ rally over Als in return to Montreal

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Haba (six-foot-one, 250 pounds) appeared in three games this season with the Toronto Argonauts, recording three defensive stops, one sack and a forced fumble after joining the team as a free agent. In 18 regular season games with Winnipeg from 2023-24, the Columbia, South Carolina native racked up 18 tackles, five sacks and a pair of forced fumbles while appearing in two Grey Cups.

In 16 games at Texas A&M-Commerce from 2021-22, Haba registered 39 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries after transferring from Scottsdale Community College, where he was an All-American in 2018.

Mayala (six-foot, 206 pounds), a veteran of 72 CFL games, began 2025 with Toronto and hauled in three receptions for 40 yards in seven contests. Selected in round one (eighth overall) by Calgary in the 2019 CFL Draft, the Montreal native appeared in 29 games over the next two seasons in Cowtown with 67 receptions for 846 yards and five touchdowns.

He moved to his hometown Alouettes from 2022-23 and suited up in 20 games while recording 40 catches for 527 yards and two touchdowns. Mayala signed with the Edmonton Elks for 2024 and registered 41 receptions for 503 yards and five touchdown grabs.

The BC Lions are back home to face the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday, August 16.