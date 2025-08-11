MMQB: 5 non-traditional mid-season awards

After one of the most thrilling weeks in recent memory, we’re almost halfway through the 2025 CFL campaign. Week 10 gave us four stellar, buzzer beating finishes and a combined margin of victory of just nine points. It was a perfect example of what this league is all about.

And, when Friday Night Football goes final later this week, we’ll have hit the official midway mark of this fascinating season. Over the next couple weeks on the MMQB, we’re going to start diving into our mid-season awards. This week’s focus is slightly more “non-traditional” in nature.

RELATED

» Lions beat Ticats in overtime after back-and-forth affair on Thursday

» René Paredes leads Stampeders to victory on last-second field goal

» Dru Brown leads resilient REDBLACKS past Argos

» Cody Fajardo fuels Elks’ rally over Als in return to Montreal

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

BIGGEST SURPRISE TEAM | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

I think we all expected the Stamps to be better compared to what we saw in 2024. But the extent and immediacy of Calgary’s turnaround has been nothing short of stunning. After missing the playoffs for the first time in 19 years, the Stampeders full-on overhauled much of their coaching staff and personnel over the winter. And there’s been no slow burn with all that change; Calgary sits 6-3 and in the driver’s seat for a home playoff date.

Already with more wins than all of last season, this instant Calgary renaissance goes beyond just wins and losses. With an almost entirely new group on defence, the Stamps have allowed just 13 offensive touchdowns in nine games. That new group has produced emerging stars, too, with Adrian Greene and Jaylon Hutchings leading the way.

And while blockbuster acquisition Vernon Adams Jr. has come as advertised, new stars are part of the story on offence, too. Rookie Damien Alford has rapidly turned into one of the league’s most dangerous receivers while Dedrick Mills has taken the next step at tailback; he leads all running backs with seven touchdowns and sits second overall with 660 rushing yards.

BIGGEST COMING OUT PARTY | DAMONTE COXIE | RECEIVER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Getting a chance to watch the Argos practice daily during Grey Cup week last year, it was hard to take your eyes off Damonte Coxie. The fourth-year member of the Argos is about as talented, dynamic, and athletic as you’ll find amongst CFL receivers and seems to flex those tools without breaking a sweat. But this year he’s taken it to a new level.

After averaging around 823 receiving yards over the past two seasons, Coxie is on pace to shatter that ceiling. Entering the midway mark, Coxie leads the league with 794 passing yards and has already set a new career high with six touchdown catches. At 27, it feels like Coxie is just getting started.

NICEST FEEL-GOOD STORY | CODY FAJARDO | QUARTERBACK | EDMONTON ELKS

With lots of competition, and maybe a little Week 10 recency bias mixed in, it’s been hard not to root for Cody Fajardo in 2025. Yes, Fajardo leading the Elks on a six-play touchdown drive in the final minute of Friday’s 23-22 win over Montreal is fresh on my mind. But seeing Fajardo get one over on his old team isn’t the only reason he gets this nod.

Starting the season in a support role behind Tre Ford, Fajardo took the starting reins in Week 8. In his three starts since, Fajardo has completed 76.0 per cent of his passes for 892 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception.

We all understood why the Alouettes opted to trade Fajardo and install Davis Alexander as their new starter over the winter. That said, seeing Fajardo live up to his “ultimate battler” reputation once again has been awesome to watch.

BIGGEST OUT-OF-NOWHERE SPLASH | JAYLON HUTCHINGS | DEFENSIVE TACKLE | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

The Stamps signed Jaylon Hutchings last October with very little fanfare after a short stint with NFL Chicago came to an end. And after recording two defensive tackles in a pair of games late last season, I’m not sure very many expected the Texas Tech product to turn into one of the league’s most dominant interior linemen.

But that’s exactly what we’ve seen. After recording two sacks as a game time decision in Calgary’s 28-27 thriller of a win over Winnipeg, Hutchings now sits tied for second overall with six to go along with 30 defensive tackles. Furthermore, Hutchings entered Week 10 as the league’s best defensive tackle by a large margin according to Pro Football Focus.

BEST PERFORMANCE ON A NEW TEAM | KENNY LAWLER | RECEIVER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

When the Ticats signed Kenny Lawler in free agency, it seemed like a perfect match. The league’s most pass heavy offence steered by Bo Levi Mitchell, last season’s most prolific quarterback, just seemed like such a great for a receiver of Lawler’s calibre.

And funny enough, that’s exactly how things have played out. Lawler leads the league with eight touchdown catches in nine games and sits second to Coxie with 783 receiving yards. Despite having their win streak snapped at six Thursday night, Lawler has been a massive reason why Hamilton sits first in the East Division.