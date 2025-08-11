Riders sign 2025 Global Draft pick Sylvain Yondjouen

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Global defensive lineman Sylvain Yondjouen, the team announced on Monday.

Yondjouen (six-foot-four, 260 pounds) was selected by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the first round, sixth overall, of the 2025 Global Draft. He spent six collegiate seasons (2019–2024) at Georgia Tech, appearing in 52 games with 13 starts.

The native of Ruisbroek, Belgium, recorded 76 career defensive tackles, including 16 tackles for loss, six sacks, seven pass breakups, seven pass deflections, and one forced fumble. As a senior, he led his team with seven quarterback hurries and five pass breakups and ranked second with six tackles for loss.

Following the 2025 NFL Draft, Yondjouen accepted a minicamp invite from the Carolina Panthers.