Trevor Harris’ case to be an All-CFL QB: “My teammates”

REGINA — Trevor Harris has as good of a case to be an All-CFL quarterback in 2025 as anyone.

The quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders has lead his team to a league-best 7-1 record entering Week 11 in only his second season with the team.

That said, there’s a good amount of people that say that wins aren’t a quarterback stat. Fair. Let’s get to quarterback stats.

Harris leads the league in passing efficiency (119.2) while ranking second in yards per pass (10.2) and completion percentage (75.2). That means Harris is aggressive and efficient all while contributing to his team’s wins.

To settle the debate, CFL.ca asked Harris before the season to make his own case as to why he deserves to be an All-CFL quarterback, but it wasn’t wins nor stats that the quarterback quickly deferred to.

“My teammates,” credited the quarterback as why he might have an All-CFL season. “My teammates have really helped me. I feel like we all feed off of one another, and the fact that our receivers have such good strengths, it’s my job to put them in the best position I possibly can so we can accentuate those things. And so I’m going to do my best to make sure I’m throwing the ball on time, accurately and to the right person. And if I can do that I know our guys will take care of it, and then from there, you fans can decide who they think is the best quarterback.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Harris is doing exactly what he said he would before the season. The pivot leads the league in fastest time to throw (2.21) and has the best big-time throw to turnover-worthy play ratio (17-8) across all quarterbacks with at least 100 snaps. The veteran has done all that despite injuries to some of his top targets like Samuel Emilus and Shawn Bane Jr. That’s because the Riders also saw the emergence of players like Dohnte Meyers and KeeSean Johnson, showcasing the kind of team chemistry that Harris preached.

At the end of the day, Harris works all year long to make sure his team is in the best position possible, all the while captivating his teammates and fans alike with his play on the field.

“To me, the best thing I can do is just be the best starting quarterback I can be for my guys, and as long as they choose me as their guy, that’s really the most important thing,” said Harris. “But it sure is nice (to be voted to the All-CFL team), because the fans make this league, and you know when they choose you, it sure is a high honour.”

Fans, alongside national and local voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada, and the head coaches of the league’s nine member clubs can vote later on this year to determine the players the make the East Division and West Division All-CFL teams before the top players among all position groups get selected to the All-CFL team.

Harris has been named to the West Division All-CFL team in 2024 and to the East Division All-CFL team back in 2016 with the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Whether he gets another nod – or even makes it to the All-CFL team – he’s thankful his play has spoken for him in gaining the fans’ votes.

“I’m very grateful that the fans voted for me last year, and something that I really took to heart,” said the pivot.