Insight and Analysis August 11, 2025

Week 10 delivers four incredible finishes in a wild weekend across the CFL

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — There’s nothing like Canadian football.

Week 10 was the perfect example of how thrilling the CFL is. All four games were decided in the final three minutes, reminding everyone why you never turn off or leave a game early.

Three of those were double-digit comeback wins: Ottawa overcame a 21-point deficit against Toronto, Calgary bounced back over Winnipeg after being down 17 points, and Edmonton came back from a 12-point deficit to beat Montreal.

Hamilton and BC also saw a comeback, with the Lions clawing back from an eight-point deficit before defeating the Ticats in overtime.

Oh, and we would be remiss to mention the week also featured one of the best hurdles we’ve ever seen.

Missed any of Week 10? Here’s what went down:

  • Each game was decided in the final three minutes
  • The games were decided by a total of nine points
  • The winning points came with a combined 56 seconds remaining
  • There were two walk-off wins (final play of the game)
  • The games averaged 67 points each
  • There were 28 touchdowns scored
  • The touchdowns to interceptions ratio was 19:3
  • There were 24 big plays
  • There were four returned touchdowns
  • Sergio Castillo tied the all-time CFL record for longest field goal made at 63
  • The 21-point Ottawa comeback win was third-biggest in franchise history and biggest in REDBLACKS history
