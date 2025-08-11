Week 10 delivers four incredible finishes in a wild weekend across the CFL

TORONTO — There’s nothing like Canadian football.

Week 10 was the perfect example of how thrilling the CFL is. All four games were decided in the final three minutes, reminding everyone why you never turn off or leave a game early.

Three of those were double-digit comeback wins: Ottawa overcame a 21-point deficit against Toronto, Calgary bounced back over Winnipeg after being down 17 points, and Edmonton came back from a 12-point deficit to beat Montreal.

Hamilton and BC also saw a comeback, with the Lions clawing back from an eight-point deficit before defeating the Ticats in overtime.

Oh, and we would be remiss to mention the week also featured one of the best hurdles we’ve ever seen.

