6 CFL Fantasy sleepers you need in your lineup for Week 11

How can we top last week’s CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet sleepers? Daunting it may be, but the Week 11 edition of unearthing low-end gems is up to the challenge.

We’re feeling good about our choice at pivot, but it’s our nominee at running back that has us excited.

RELATED

» Play CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet on CFL Game Zone now!

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

QUARTERBACK

Cody Fajardo, Edmonton, $12,200 Salary (vs. Toronto, Friday)

The words “hope” and “optimism” have found a home amongst Elks fans since Cody Fajardo was installed into the lineup. Those words have also been connected with CFL Fantasy users of Fajardo, who has a pair of outings with at least 20.4 fantasy points sandwiched between a 13.3 FP performance.

Fajardo has generated two majors in three of his last four games and will have an opportunity for bigger numbers as he faces a Toronto defence that yielded 429 yards of offence to Ottawa in Week 10. A better number to tempt potential Fajardo fantasy users: the REDBLACKS were a perfect five-for-five in the red zone against Toronto, an area where Fajardo’s dual-threat weaponry makes him more dangerous. Momentum is working in Fajardo’s direction, and the projected 13.7 FP feels low. Fantasy users could have a pivot that will produce another 20+ FP showing from the wily veteran.

RUNNING BACK

Deonta McMahon, Toronto, $5,700 Salary (at Edmonton, Friday)

Toronto’s running game has yet to fully take off this season, but Deonta McMahon’s 13.1 FP performance during the Week 10 matchup against the REDBLACKS offers a window into the future of the elusive scatback for the Double Blue.

McMahon accounted for 71 yards from scrimmage on 12 touches that included a perfect six-for-six in targets. He’s had two games of double-digit fantasy production that season, with a season-best 16.7 FP against the Als in Week 7. Facing an Elks defence that has allowed at least 28 points six times this season opens the door for McMahon to emerge as a low-end play with high-end upside. Asking for 20+ FP may feel like much, but if the Argos can turn this game into a track meet and get McMahon into the flow, this will be $5,700 of fantasy salary well spent. Count on McMahon to easily exceed his projected 6.8 FP and keep opposing defences grasping for air.

RECEIVERS

Shemar Bridges, Hamilton, $5,000 Salary (at Saskatchewan, Saturday)

Remember Shemar Bridges? Last year’s rookie sensation has been a forgotten asset much of 2025, taking a back seat behind a trio of All-CFL receiver candidates in Kenny Lawler, Kiondré Smith, and Tim White. However, Week 10 offered a momentary blast from the recent past as Bridges scored his first touchdown of the season and was one of five Hamilton receivers who scored at least 11.1 fantasy points.

With defences heck-bent on finding solutions to slow down Bo Levi Mitchell and the Hamilton offence, a Bridges revival is coming. Whether Week 10 was the starting point remains to be seen, yet Bridges is a sleeper play worth recommending. He had a season-best five targets last week, and we know Bridges is capable of much more if given the workload. Projected for 4.3 FP in Week 11, look for Bridges to add another double-digit fantasy effort while becoming a name to keep an eye on in the second half of the season.

Ayden Eberhardt, BC, $9,000 Salary (vs. Montreal, Saturday)

Ayden Eberhardt might be the poster man for getting the most from the least. Despite being targeted just three times in Week 10, Eberhardt turned them into 120 receiving yards and 15 fantasy points, the third time this season he has scored at least 10.5 FP.

Sharing targets with Stanley Berryhill III, Jevon Cottoy, Keon Hatcher Sr., and Justin McInnis isn’t easy, but Eberhardt makes an impact, averaging a league-best 22.4 yards per catch while ranking among the top 15 in receiving yards. He also has eight receptions over 20 yards, averaging nearly 14 yards per route. Montreal’s pass defence will make playing Lions receivers a challenge on Saturday, yet fantasy users who love an all-or-nothing-at-all proposition should look in the direction of Eberhardt, who will at least stay in range of his projected 11.6 FP.

Tommy Nield, Saskatchewan, $2,500 Salary (vs. Hamilton, Saturday)

This is for the really deep sleeper crowd. Tommy Nield makes for an interesting play as the Roughriders’ receiving corps continues to battle injuries despite residing atop this week’s AMSOIL Power Rankings. Nield, who opened the season banged up, made his impact in Saskatchewan’s Week 9 win at Montreal, scoring 11.9 fantasy points. He and Trevor Harris connected on a 13-yard major in the second quarter, one of his two catches on the evening.

Nield’s fantasy value hinges almost entirely on how the Riders’ injury list shapes up. If star pass-catcher Samuel Emilus isn’t on the depth chart Friday, then Nield should be more than a blip on the radar. He’s projected for a modest 7.2 FP, but Nield’s size and experience translate into opportunities near the goal line. That makes him a fun bet to finish with 12-14 FP.

Kevens Clercius, Winnipeg, $5,100 Salary (vs. Ottawa, Thursday)

Winnipeg’s passing game continues to struggle pushing the ball downfield, evidenced by the fact that the Blue Bombers’ receiving corps managed only 12 receptions for 114 yards in the Week 10 thriller against the Stampeders. Kevens Clercius had three of those catches for 32 yards, giving him 6.7 fantasy points, his best since a season-high 17.8 FP in the Week 5 loss to Calgary, a small reminder of how he can factor into a Winnipeg passing revival.

Ottawa has allowed 19 completions over 30 yards this season. While the Bombers have been sluggish with puncturing opposing defences, the window is open for someone other than Nic Demski to develop as a playmaker. Keric Wheatfall has slumped since an early-season surge, so Thursday presents a chance for Clercius to emerge as a needed big-play target for Zach Collaros. Projected with 6.9 FP, we feel Clercius will get enough targets to hit double-digit fantasy production for the third time this season.