AMSOIL Power Rankings: Movement all over

TORONTO — One of the best weeks of the season sets up the AMSOIL Power Rankings for yet another intriguing edition.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders remain at the top after watching the games from afar in Week 10, but there’s movement throughout the ladder for most of the other eight teams.

Interested to see where each team ranks? Let’s get to it.

1. Saskatchewan Roughriders (7-1)

Last week: 1

Last game: 34-6 win over Montreal

Next Game: vs. Hamilton, August 16

Worth noting: No change at the top as the Saskatchewan Roughriders enjoyed their bye week while holding the league’s best record. Saskatchewan also ranks second in both points for and allowed as Corey Mace’s team continues to excel on both sides of the ball. The Riders host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 11 in a battle between No. 1 and No. 2 that could impact next week’s Power Rankings.

2. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-3)

Last week: 2

Last game: 41-38 loss to BC

Next game: at Saskatchewan, August 16

Worth noting: The Ticats dropped their Week 10 contest against the Lions in a reverse script of their Week 8 win over the Leos. Bo Levi Mitchell and the offence were as spectacular as ever, but a secondary that has been playing superb football all season was unable to contain Nathan Rourke and the Lions. A Week 11 trip to Regina to face Trevor Harris and the Riders does not make it any easier for the Tabbies.

3. Calgary Stampeders (6-3)

Last week: 3

Last game: 28-27 win over Winnipeg

Next game: vs. Saskatchewan, August 23

Worth noting: The Calgary Stampeders got an important win in Week 10, downing the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a game-winning field goal by the ever-reliable kicker René Paredes. Just as important was the return of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., who elevates the ceiling of the offence and keeps the Stamps in contention for the West Division. Calgary now goes on a bye before trying to close the gap with a home matchup against the Roughriders in Week 12.

4. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (4-4)

Last week: 5

Last game: 28-27 loss to Calgary

Next game: vs. Ottawa, August 14

Worth noting: The Bombers showed some good signs in the loss to the Stamps in Week 10, including Brady Oliveira‘s performance (168 total yards). Quarterback Zach Collaros also returned from injury and had an efficient outing against one of the best defences in the CFL. A return home to host an Ottawa team coming off back-to-back wins in Week 11 offers a good challenge for Winnipeg.

5. BC Lions (4-5)

Last week: 7

Last game: 41-38 win over Hamilton

Next game: vs. Montreal, August 16

Worth noting: The BC Lions move up two positions on the heels of a 41-point performance by Nathan Rourke and the offence. The pivot completed 24 of 40 passes for 408 yards and receiver Justin McInnis looked like his dominant self as BC took down the No. 2 team in the Power Rankings on the road. The Lions lead the league in net yards of offence (420.0) per game, setting up an interesting Week 11 matchup against an Alouettes defence that has allowed the fewest yards per game (324.9) in 2025.

6. Montreal Alouettes (5-4)

Last week: 4

Last game: 23-22 loss to Edmonton

Next game: at BC, August 16

Worth noting: Montreal was unable to hold on to a fourth-quarter lead against Cody Fajardo and the Edmonton Elks in Week 10, losing their second straight amidst a series of injuries to important players. A healthy Alouettes team would rank much higher in these rankings, but injuries have played a big factor in the team’s recent performances. A cross-country trip to Vancouver to face the Lions in Week 11 offers a tough challenge for Jason Maas’ squad.

7. Ottawa REDBLACKS (3-6)

Last week: 8

Last game: 46-42 win over Toronto

Next game: at Winnipeg, August 14

Worth noting: Dru Brown and the REDBLACKS are starting to heat up after winning two straight against Calgary and Toronto. Brown threw five touchdown passes against the Argos to help put together a comeback after being down 22-1 in the first quarter. The special teams unit also stepped up, with Daniel Adeboboye and Kalil Pimpleton helping the offence gain great field position throughout the game. Ottawa now travels to Winnipeg for a tough matchup against Brown’s former team in Week 11.

8. Edmonton Elks (2-6) Last week: 9

Last Game: 23-22 win over Montreal

Next game: vs. Toronto, August 15 Worth noting: The Elks kept things close against the Roughriders and Tiger-Cats in back-to-back weeks before breaking through against the Alouettes to capture their second win of the season. Cody Fajardo is now second in passer rating (119.6) and first in completion percentage (76.6) and Edmonton looks like a dangerous team. The Double E will now be looking for their first winning streak of 2025 as they host the next team in these rankings in Week 11.

9. Toronto Argonauts (2-7)

Last week: 6

Last game: 46-42 loss to Ottawa

Next game: at Edmonton, August 15

Worth noting: The Argonauts drop to last place after allowing 40 points in two straight games to Winnipeg and Ottawa. There were still positive signs for the Double Blue, though, including the play of quarterback Nick Arbuckle and the offence. The pivot completed 32 of 38 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns. The Argos are travelling to Edmonton to face the Elks in Week 11 as they try to avoid a three-game losing streak.