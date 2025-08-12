Argos sign DB Willie Drew, FB Wilt Gabriel

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday that they have signed American defensive back Willie Drew and National fullback Wilt Gabriel.

Drew, six-foot, 185 pounds, played for the DC Defenders of the UFL this season, helping the team to a championship. The defensive back from Virginia was a late-season addition to the Argos in 2024 when he joined the practice roster in September, winning a Grey Cup with the team a month later.

The Virginia State alum spent time with the Carolina Panthers during their 2024 training camp. He was CIAA Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 after compiling 34 tackles, six interceptions, and 16 pass breakups in 10 games played. Drew would play 28 games at VSU, recording 99 tackles, 11 interceptions, 39 pass deflections, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Before VSU, Drew played two seasons at James Madison.

Gabriel, six-foot-three, 245 pounds, attended Houston Christian in 2022 after two seasons at Coastal Carolina from 2020-2021. The Montreal born Gabriel played a season at Independence Community College in Kansas in 2019 where he played defensive tackle and made three tackles.