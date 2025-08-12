Honour Roll, Week 10: Vernon Adams Jr., Cristophe Beaulieu, Stamps’ O-line make the grade

TORONTO – Vernon Adams Jr., Cristophe Beaulieu and the Calgary Stampeders’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 10 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 10: OFFENCE

QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | Calgary Stampeders | WPG 27 – CGY 28

PFF Player Grade: 91.5

17-of-24 passing (70.8 per cent) for 300 yards, including three 30+ yard completions

Two touchdown passes; including a 78-yard effort to Tevin Jones

No interceptions

141.0 efficiency rating

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 10: DEFENCE

DB | Cristophe Beaulieu | BC Lions | BC 41 – HAM 38

PFF Player Grade: 86.1

52 total defensives snaps

Two defensive tackles

The forced fumble in overtime that led to Sean Whyte’s game-winning field goal

88.0 Grade on 36 coverage snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 10: OFFENSIVE LINE

Calgary Stampeders | WPG 27 – CGY 28

