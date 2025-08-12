Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 11 picks

TORONTO — What a slate of football CFL fans were treated to in Week 10.

All four games went right down to the wire, showing exactly why the Canadian game is the most exciting football out there.

Matt Cauz had to be excited and not only with the on-field results. His picks helped him to a 4-0 week and we can guarantee he’s hungry to do the same this week.

What’s in store as we hit the midway mark of the season for the writers? It’s still anyone’s game in their CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch pool.

OTTAWA AT WINNIPEG



Thursday, August 14

8:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers lost in heartbreaking fashion in Week 10, thanks to a game-winning field goal with no time left on the clock from Stampeders kicker René Paredes. Brady Oliveira was the team’s leading receiver, with 100 yards through the air, and their leading rusher, with 60 on the ground. Will he be the focal point again this weekend? Ottawa, on the other hand, is coming off a big divisional win over the Toronto Argonauts in a thrilling shootout that saw quarterback Dru Brown throw 373 yards and five touchdown passes. Can he put up the same performance against the Bombers at Princess Auto Stadium? The majority of the writers think it will be Winnipeg getting the W this week.

WRITERS’ PICK: 60% Winnipeg

TORONTO AT EDMONTON



Friday, August 15

9:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

After a 22-1 lead in the first quarter disappeared on Saturday afternoon, the Toronto Argonauts dropped their seventh game of the season. Nick Arbuckle had another great outing for his Argos, throwing for 317 yards, three touchdowns and an interception but the defence wasn’t able to hold off Brown’s aforementioned heroics in his team’s loss. Cody Fajardo was the hero in his team’s game last week, with the Edmonton Elks defeating the Als as the pivot orchestrated a late game-winning drive in the his return to Montreal. That performance was enough to keep the pick makers on the Elks side, with everyone taking the Double E this week.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Edmonton

HAMILTON AT SASKATCHEWAN



Saturday, August 16

3:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CTV/CBSSN/CFL+

An overtime loss to the BC Lions snapped the Tiger-Cats six-game winning streak and you know they’ll be anxious to get back in the win column on Saturday. Saskatchewan is returning from their Week 10 bye with Trevor Harris playing some of the best football of his career. Bo Levi Mitchell, too, is playing at an MOP-level, setting up for what should be a quarterback duel in Saskatchewan. That is, unless, the defences, which are two of the best in the CFL at the moment, have anything to do with it. Who wins this battle between division leaders? Most of the writers think the home team gets the job done.

WRITERS’ PICK: 80% Saskatchewan

MONTREAL AT BC



Saturday, August 16

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

Montreal moved on to Caleb Evans midway through their game last week as the team searches for answers at quarterback with Davis Alexander on the six-game injured list. Special teams and defence helped out in that contest, but it wasn’t enough to hold off Fajardo’s game-winning drive. BC, on the other hand, is coming off a thrilling overtime win, thanks to a forced fumble in over time by Cristophe Beaulieu that was recovered by DeWayne Hendrix, setting up the Lions to boot a game-winning field goal. Without a steady quarterback in Montreal, the pick makers are all rolling with the Lions to get the win.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% BC