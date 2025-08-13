3 keys to victory for Ottawa, Winnipeg in Week 11

WINNIPEG — The Ottawa REDBLACKS are chasing a three-game winning streak when they travel to Winnipeg to take on the Blue Bombers on Thursday night.

Ottawa outlasted Toronto, 46-42, in a show of offensive brilliance in Week 10.

Winnipeg coughed up a 17-point lead en route to a 28-27 loss to the Calgary Stampeders.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Thursday’s 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBSSN in the U.S., and CFL+ internationally.

RELATED

» Depth Charts: OTT | WPG

» Game Notes: REDBLACKS at Blue Bombers

» Tickets: Ottawa at Winnipeg

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Who’s gonna win? Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

1. TURNING POINT?

How the REDBLACKS play on Thursday will be telling. Could their impressive, never-say-die win over the Argonauts be a turning point in their season? If Dru Brown can come anywhere near replicating his 373-yard, five-touchdown performance, it very well could be.

2. HAND IT OFF TO WILLIAM STANBACK

Ottawa is averaging 96.6 rushing yards per game and will be attacking a Blue Bombers front that’s been among the best against the run. Head coach Bob Dyce hasn’t shied away from going to running back William Stanback, who’s totalled 30 carries over the last two wins. If Stanback can stay in rhythm, it makes for a dynamic offence capable of putting together lengthy drives.

3. WATCH FOR BRADY OLIVEIRA

Dyce would surely like to see his secondary bounce back from the 317 yards they allowed in Week 10, and one weapon they’ll need to keep an eye on is Brady Oliveira. Not only can Oliveira change a game with his legs, but he also pulled down 100 yards through the air against the Stamps.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

1. FINDING THE END ZONE

Winnipeg has scored the second-fewest points in the league, and a turnaround has to start under centre. Zach Collaros is averaging 8.3 yards per completion, his lowest since 2019. Facing a REDBLACKS secondary coming off a less-than-stellar showing, is this the week he gets back to his Most Outstanding Player calibre form?

2. GETTING TO THE RED ZONE AND EXECUTING

Staying with the offence, the Bombers sit in the bottom half of the league in red zone opportunities (20), red zone plays (37) and red zone touchdowns (12). Getting there is the first step, but once they arrive, it’s up to their best players, Collaros, Oliveira, and receiver Nic Demski, to do the damage.

3. WILLIE JEFFERSON

With Dru Brown riding high and likely to air it out as he sees fit, defensive lineman Willie Jefferson needs to be on guard. Not only does Jefferson present an issue for Brown and the Ottawa offensive line from a pressure standpoint, but he also has a league-high nine pass knockdowns.

NEED TO KNOW: