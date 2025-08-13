Als place McLeod Bethel-Thompson on six-game injured list; sign QB Cameron Dukes

MONTREAL —The Als announced on Wednesday that quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson has been placed on the six-game injured list. The team also announced that they have signed American quarterback Cameron Dukes and released American defensive back Brandin Dandridge and American defensive lineman Byron Vaughns.

Bethel-Thompson was acquired from the Edmonton Elks in the off-season in a trade involving pivot Cody Fajardo and appeared in nine games, throwing for 957 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. Bethel-Thompson was replaced in the game against the Edmonton Elks in Week 10 by quarterback Caleb Evans.

RELATED

Dukes (six-foot, 210 pounds) attended training camp with the Toronto Argonauts in 2025.

In 2024, he completed 143 of 199 passes for 1,444 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for 321 yards and four more majors.

The Kentucky native joined the Argos in 2023, appearing in all 18 games that season while throwing for 760 yards and two touchdowns.

Dukes had avery successful career at Lindsey Wilson College (2017-2021) throwing for over 10,000 yards and 114 touchdowns, helping the Blue Raiders win a national championship in 2021.

The 27-year-old would play in the Indoor Football League in 2022, throwing for over 1,000 yards and 27 touchdowns in eight games.

Montreal now travels to Vancouver to face the BC Lions on Saturday, August 16, in Week 11.