CFL Fantasy Start vs. Sit: 4 must-plays and who to avoid in Week 11

Our Week 11 CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet Start vs. Sit feels good about a pair of receivers continuing their recent runs of solid numbers, while also showing concern about a future Hall of Fame pivot and another passer who will have to be more of a runner in order to avoid being a fantasy letdown this weekend.

OTTAWA (3-6-0) AT WINNIPEG (4-4-0)

Thursday, August 14

8:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

Line: Winnipeg (-6)

O/U: 51.5

Start: Justin Hardy, WR, Ottawa, $11,700 Salary

With the way Justin Hardy has revived his fantasy standing, you don’t need too much motivation to add him to your lineup. Over the past two games, Hardy has scored 51.8 fantasy points on the strength of four receiving majors while reeling in 11 of his 13 targets for 168 yards. Hardy comes into Thursday Night Football with at least 12.8 FP in three of his last four games and is 12th in the league with 529 receiving yards.

Winnipeg is seventh with 292.4 passing yards allowed per game. The Bombers have allowed 18 completions of better than 30 yards, and while the REDBLACKS don’t specialize in big plays from their passing game (league low seven completions of 30+), the presence of Hardy will make life challenging for the home defence despite their league-best 61.9 percent completion rate allowed to opposing pivots. With Dru Brown back on track, now is a great time to pair him up with Hardy and give your Week 11 lineup an impressive opening.

Sit: Zach Collaros, QB, Winnipeg, $12,200 Salary

Zach Collaros avoided throwing an interception in Week 10, a big reason why he finished with 14.3 FP, his best fantasy showing since a 12.8 FP effort in Week 5. Free from facing the Stampeders’ defence the rest of the regular season, perhaps Collaros’ numbers will see better days. However, those days have been few for Collaros in 2025 as he has managed only one game of more than 14.3 FP. His 8.3 yards per pass is his lowest total since 2019, and he remains on pace to exceed the career-high of 15 interceptions he’s thrown in each of the past two seasons.

The Bombers have scored just 17 offensive majors, and their lack of quick strike potential is magnified by their 6.14 yards per play, which is second-worst in the league. Ottawa’s pass defence has sputtered at times (18 completions allowed of 30+), yet Collaros and the Winnipeg offence aren’t positioned to take advantage of it. Right now, starting Collaros is a fantasy gamble that has little upside, although he’s still capable of proving us wrong.

TORONTO (2-7-0) AT EDMONTON (2-6-0)

Friday, August 15

9:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

Line: Edmonton (-2.5)

O/U: 53.5

Start: Justin Rankin, RB, Edmonton, $10,900 Salary

One can shut their eyes and see exactly how many rushing yards Justin Rankin had in Week 10. Still, the Elks back somehow helped his fantasy users by catching four passes for 88 yards to finish with 12.8 fantasy points. Rankin leads all running backs with 340 receiving yards. His 12.1 yards per catch is one of the best averages from a back in recent memory.

We’ve got Rankin as a start because he’ll get to run against the league’s worst ground stoppers in Toronto, which yields 114.8 yards per game. The last two times Rankin had a bad day at the rushing office, he followed with games of 33.4 fantasy points in Week 5 and 32.3 FP in Week 9. The Argos have given up a league-high 34 big plays, and if the Elks can get the ball into Rankin’s hands 15-20 times, there’s every chance he’ll add to that total. No back in the league has delivered more big plays (six) from scrimmage than Rankin, which is why no one should be surprised if it ends Friday with his third game of better than 30 FP.

Sit: Kevin Mital, WR, Toronto, $9.700 Salary

MitalMania has lost its spark over the past three games, a period that has seen Kevin Mital score 12.8 fantasy points. The last two contests have been unkinder as he’s produced a combined 4.1 FP. Mital has only 48 receiving yards in the last three games, during which he has been targeted 11 times, which comes after a four-game run that saw him amass 33 looks from Nick Arbuckle.

Mital still leads the CFL with an 86.5 percent catch rate, so it’s not a case of bad hands that has led to his recent dip in production. With an average of 5.7 yards per route, it’s become difficult for Mital to create after the catch since defences are quite aware of his presence. He’s gone four games without a major, further taking down his fantasy stock. After sharing the bulk of the Argos’ passing game with Damonte Coxie, Mital has seen his targets go elsewhere, which is what fantasy users should do with him this week.

HAMILTON (6-3-0) AT SASKATCHEWAN (7-1-0)

Saturday, August 16

3:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CTV/CBSSN/CFL+

Line: Saskatchewan (-3)

O/U: 53.5

Start: AJ Ouellette, RB, Saskatchewan, $13,600 Salary

AJ Ouellette is coming off three straight games with 15 carries, offering enough volume to translate to yet another efficient fantasy outing.

The matchup against the Tiger-Cats – who allow the third most rushing yards in the league – could mean that the Green and White bruiser could go over 100 rushing yards for the second time in 2025 and even potentially reach the end zone for the first time on the ground since Week 4.

Ouellette also offers upside as a pass-catcher, earning 13 targets over the last four games for Saskatchewan.

Sit: Greg Bell, RB, Hamilton, $12,200 Salary

Greg Bell has scored at least 10.6 fantasy points in each of his six appearances this season despite a modest 4.7 yards per carry and not recording a run longer than 18 yards. A seventh straight game of double-digit production, however, is anything but a sure bet on Saturday afternoon.

While the Riders’ defence has made the skies friendly to opposing passers, they’ve been downright vicious against the run. Saskatchewan has allowed a league low 65.9 yards per game on the ground and is second (4.5) only to Montreal in fewest yards (4.4) per carry. Hamilton is eighth in rushing yards per game, so it stands to reason Bell’s best chance to reward fantasy users will be as a receiver. We have yet to see the explosiveness from Bell that defined his late season emergence in 2024. Don’t count on seeing it in Week 11.

MONTREAL (5-4-0) AT BC (4-5-0)

Saturday, August 16

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

Line: BC (-4)

O/U: 51.5

Start: Justin McInnis, WR, BC, $11,800 Salary

We had an inkling Justin McInnis would make us eat our words for recommending him for the bench in Week 10, and oh, did he ever. McInnis returned to his All-CFL receiver form with 23.9 fantasy points, his best performance of the season and his first double-digit FP game since Week 5.

Week 10 erased three straight games of un-McInnis-like numbers. It also signals a spurt of elite production is coming now that Nathan Rourke is getting his star pass-catcher back into the game flow. Although Montreal allows the third-fewest passing yards per game (270.4), they will be facing a pivot in Rourke that has thrown for at least 289 yards in all but one start this season. With McInnis out of his slump, it’s again safe to consider adding the Lions’ playmaker in your lineup.

Sit: Caleb Evans, QB, Montreal, $5,000 Salary

The Als are might choose to go with the mobile Caleb Evans over McLeod Bethel-Thompson in a bid to inject life into an offence that has scored a league-low 16 touchdowns while averaging just 327.6 offensive yards per game. Evans completed 14 of 18 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown after relieving Bethel-Thompson in the Week 10 loss to Edmonton, finishing with 9.5 fantasy points.

Davis Alexander’s return date is unknown, and if the Als intend to stay within range of the Ticats in the East Division, Evans will have to play a significant role. Evans’ athleticism has never been in question, and there have been times when it’s been translated into solid fantasy numbers. BC is tied with Toronto for seventh with 24 offensive majors allowed but the Lions also own the league’s best pass defence (242.2 yards allowed per game). If Evans can prove us wrong, it will have to come from his running. The Lions are eighth with 114.2 yards allowed on the ground and 5.1 yards per carry.