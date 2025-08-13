Top plays in CFL Fantasy at every position in Week 11

One look at the pivots in the Week 11 CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet football rankings shows how deep the well is for fantasy users.

Building your lineup around your quarterback this week will be further enhanced by either pairing them with a top target or loading them up with a stack that can maximize your production.

RELATED

» Play CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet on CFL Game Zone now!

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

QUARTERBACKS

1. Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton, $15,000 Salary (22.1 Projected Fantasy Points): Bo Levi Mitchell remains blistering hot with three straight games of at least 24.3 fantasy points and a 9-1 TD:INT margin in the same span. The Most Outstanding Player candidate will eye a fifth consecutive game of better than 300 passing yards when he faces off against a Saskatchewan pass D that yields 306.6 yards per game.

2. Nathan Rourke, BC, $15,000 Salary (22.7 PFP): Nathan Rourke comes off a 408-yard passing performance that helped lead to 25.6 FP. He has accounted for at least two majors in all but one of his starts this season while connecting on 61.7 percent of his attempts of better than 20 yards in depth with an impressive seven-to-one touchdown-to-interception ratio.

3. Nick Arbuckle, Toronto, $14,000 Salary (20 PFP): Nick at Night will have a late start against the Elks, but fantasy users will stay up to watch him conjure up yardage and majors against a potentially favourable matchup. Nick Arbuckle bids for a sixth straight game of at least two touchdown passes as he continues a run that has seen him score at least 16.2 FP in his last five.

4. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan, $14,800 Salary (19 PFP): Opposing defences received a needed break from Trevor Harris in Week 10. He’ll come into Saturday’s matchup against the Tiger-Cats having accounted for at least two majors in four of his last five games along with producing at least 18.3 fantasy points in his last four games. A fifth straight game of high-end fantasy numbers becomes more likely if Samuel Emilus returns to the starting lineup.

5. Dru Brown, Ottawa, $13,300 Salary (16.9 PFP): Air Ottawa travels to face a Winnipeg defence allowing 292.4 passing yards per game. Quietly, Dru Brown owns the league’s third-best efficiency rate (113.7) along with sporting a 10-to-zero touchdown-to-interception ratio in the red zone.

RUNNING BACKS

1. James Butler, BC, $15,000 Salary (19.8 PFP): James Butler keeps on doing it, and fantasy users don’t mind one bit. Last week’s 30 FP marked the third time in the last four games Butler has scored at least 24.4 fantasy points. Even against Montreal’s league-best defence, Butler is a strong anchor for any fantasy lineup.

2. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $14,200 Salary (15.2 PFP): Brady Oliveira tapped into his inner Milt Stegall (he’d definitely be a $15,000 player, right?) with nine receptions for 100 yards in Week 10, ushering him toward a season-best 25.8 fantasy points. That was all without finding the end zone, giving him immense upside heading into Week 11.

3. AJ Ouellette, Saskatchewan, $13,600 Salary (13.8 PFP): Expect a heavy dose of AJ Ouellette on Saturday. He needed a breather after putting up 10.3 FP and 9 FP in the previous two games before the Week 10 break. Outside of Week 6, Ouellette has recorded at least 16 touches from scrimmage since Week 3.

4. Justin Rankin, Edmonton, $10,900 Salary (16.1 PFP): Justin Rankin is going to influence the Elks’ offence in some variety. Entering this week, Rankin and Oliveira are the only backs in the league who have recorded both a run and a reception of better than 40 yards.

5. Greg Bell, Hamilton, $12,200 Salary (14.2 PFP): Yes, we suggested Greg Bell as a Week 11 sit. At the same time, though, it’s difficult to not consider Bell as a potential fantasy asset who could defy the odds and break through the rugged Saskatchewan run defence.

RECEIVERS

1. Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $11,700 Salary (15.5 PFP): Back in his place among the league’s elite, Justin Hardy will go for a third straight game of at least 20 fantasy points. He’s finding his groove as he’s now catching passes at a 74.6 percent rate, having caught 18 of his 23 targets over the past three games.

2. Kenny Lawler, Hamilton, $14,500 Salary (16.1 PFP): Stop the press! Kenny Lawler has gone three games without a major and is averaging just five targets per game in the same span. Fear not, as Lawler faces a Saskatchewan defence that he tagged for 24.2 fantasy points in Week 2.

3. Keon Hatcher Sr., BC, $12,700 Salary (13.5 PFP): We remain high on Keon Hatcher Sr. despite last week’s tepid 6.1 FP outing. The last time he scored under 10 fantasy points, Hatcher Sr. rebounded with 22 FP in Week 6, so bank on a similar healing of his fantasy soul.

4. KeeSean Johnson, Saskatchewan, $9,600 Salary (14.6 PFP): KeeSean Johnson has scored in his last two games while scoring at least 10 FP in each of his last four games. He’s become the Riders’ WR1 and could repeat his Week 2 performance against the Tiger-Cats when he scored 26.4 fantasy points.

5. Tim White, Hamilton, $14,000 Salary (15.7 PFP): There’s a reason Tim White leads the league with 50 receptions: he’s caught at least five passes in four straight games. He’s also scored double-digit fantasy points in five straight games and should keep his streak intact against Saskatchewan’s eighth-ranked pass defence.

6. Eugene Lewis, Ottawa, $13,000 Salary (15.1 PFP): The 2.3 FP he scored in Week 7 is a blip from his run that has seen Eugene Lewis score at least 12.3 fantasy points in each game since Week 3. He’s only been held under double digits twice this season.

7. Tyler Snead, Montreal, $12,500 Salary (11.9 PFP): Tyler Snead has three straight games of seven receptions and has been the one constant in the Alouettes’ vertical offence.

8. Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $12,900 Salary (14.9 PFP): Like Snead, Nic Demski is the one sure thing in Winnipeg’s passing offence. He’s dipped under 10 FP in two of his last three games but a matchup against a REDBLACKS defence that has allowed 18 completions of better than 30 yards is the pick-me-up Demski and the Winnipeg passing game needs.