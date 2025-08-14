5 things we have learned midway through the CFL season

Grey Cup Playoffs are still in the distant future, but as we reach the mid point of the 2025 CFL season, the post-season picture starts to come to mind.

Similarly – on a smaller scale – we’re learning more and more about each team and its players and coaches as the weeks roll on.

After a jaw-dropping Week 10 slate of games decided by an average of 2.25 points (nine total over four games) that highlighted the entertainment value and tension that the CFL brings, what else have we nailed down about the 2025 iteration of the Canadian Football League?

RELATED

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Weekly Predictor: Who wins in Week 11?

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

QUARTERBACK COMPLETION SUCCESS

Call it schemes, defensive tendencies, rule changes over the years or a spontaneous miracle, but the CFL’s quarterbacks continue to complete passes at a ridiculous mark in 2025. Currently six of the nine starters are above the 70 per cent mark which made Ottawa head coach Bob Dyce joke this week on my CFL on TSN zoom call ahead of Thursday night football, saying “when guys used to be above 60 per cent you knew the offence was flying!”

According to the CFL Stats department, CFL passers completed 74 per cent of their throws with 19 touchdowns and just three interceptions in Week 10. That equates to a passer efficiency rating of 120.8 – unmatched in any CFL week on record. For all of 2025, the 100.2 rating is highest in league history.

All of this is trending towards all-time CFL history being made for the more veteran passers, including Saskatchewan’s Trevor Harris, who sits at 71.0 per cent and trails only Cody Fajardo (71.3 per cent) for the No. 1 career completion percentage mark. Harris is on a current run unmatched by any CFL quarterback with a record 11 starts in a row with a completion rate of better than 70 per cent. The next best is nine, set by Dave Dickenson in 2005, in games where a passer had at least a dozen attempts.

HEALTH IS WIN COLUMN WEALTH

Obviously availability is the most important ability, but there are a couple of teams who have made this more clear than others this year. The first team that comes to mind is Calgary. When fully healthy, the Stamps look like they can play with absolutely anyone and are much, much better with Vernon Adams Jr. in the lineup.

The East example remains the Montreal Alouettes who – once again – have lost Tyson Philpot for a stretch just like Calgary lost 2025 top pick Damien Alford after his great touchdown run to start the season. Davis Alexander remains undefeated as the Alouettes starter but is on the six-game injured list, where he’s now joined by McLeod Bethel-Thompson. Health means as much as any stat we could ever present to you.

KICKING IT… NEARLY PERFECTLY?!

Whether it’s Hamilton’s Marc Liegghio or BC’s Sean Whyte, the kickers were on fire to start the year.

Last week, Sergio Castillo hit from 63-yards out only to be beaten by Calgary’s René Paredes with his game-winning kick. José Maltos Díaz of the Alouettes continues to flex on the league with a top mark of 28 makes on 30 attempts, both CFL highs.

THE OAK PARK PUSH

In a year where Winnipeg is hosting the 112th Grey Cup things got off to a rocky start with Zach Collaros on a one-game suspension, Brady Oliveira hurt early in Winnipeg’s first game and the defence struggling to find consistency against the pass.

Rest assured the local boys won’t let this opportunity pass quietly into the Manitoba winter. Nic Demski is on an all-time catch streak and is adding explosive plays, while Oliveira is quickly making up for lost time as the Winnipeg natives pushes the Bombers forward, looking for a chance to maintain their Grey Cup appearance streak and hoping that the local crowd will get them over the top this time.

BO KNOWS

Bo Levi Mitchell leads the CFL in completions (232), attempts (335), yards (2,856), and touchdowns (21) and has just three interceptions.

I don’t know if this is the swan song of an all-time CFL great quarterback, or if Hamilton will actually turn all those accolades into meaningful victories, but the reality is Bo is balling and it’s setting the CFL on fire in the twilight of his starting days.