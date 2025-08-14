Blue Bombers survive REDBLACKS’ late comeback effort to win at home

WINNIPEG — The Blue Bombers and REDBLACKS came into Thursday night’s contest at Princess Auto Stadium moving in opposite directions. Ottawa had plenty to feel good about riding their first win streak of the season, but it was the home team who was able to get back to winning ways having lost four of their past five. A furious comeback effort from Ottawa made things tense in the fourth quarter but a walk-off field goal from Sergio Castillo gave Winnipeg a 30-27 victory at home.

Ottawa’s Kalil Pimpleton produced a game-tying touchdown with less than a minute remaining on a 117-yard missed field goal return but after the REDBLACKS were forced into a late punt from their own 28, Zach Collaros was able to orchestrate a winning drive which was capped off by Castillo’s 47-yard kick.

Collaros was 24-34, throwing for 298 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Nic Demski was the standout receiver on the day, catching six balls for 128 yards. Jerreth Sterns caught Collaros’ touchdown pass in the first quarter, with Chris Streveler and Brady Oliveira running in the other Winnipeg majors.

Dru Brown left the game injured midway through the third quarter with Dustin Crum taking the reins for the remainder of the contest. Crum ran in for a short touchdown soon after taking over as the starter and delivered a touchdown pass to Justin Hardy in the fourth quarter as the visitors tried to mount another comeback after their stunning effort against the Argonauts in Week 10.

RELATED

» 3 stats that defined Winnipeg’s Week 11 win over Ottawa

» Ottawa, Winnipeg by the numbers

» Depth Charts: OTT | WPG

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

A face mask call set Winnipeg back on the first play of the game but Collaros quickly followed that up with a 29-yard pass across the middle to Demski to get into REDBLACKS territory. A crushing hit by Bryce Carter on second down meant a loss of yards for the Bombers so Castillo was called on for a 54-yard field goal.

The Ottawa offence looked to pick up from where they left off in Week 10 and Brown’s 40-yard completion to Hardy was a great first step. Hardy showed off his vertical with an impressive leaping catch on the REDBLACKS’ first play on offence. The visitors made their way to the one-yard line following a pass interference penalty against Cam Allen but a resolute Bombers defence produced an early goal line stand and turnover on downs.

The two teams were forced into back-to-back punts as the first quarter neared its conclusion. The second of which, off the boot of Ottawa’s Richie Leone, was blocked by Tanner Schmekel and resulted in a no-yards penalty against the visitors. Starting off the ensuing possession at Ottawa’s 38, it didn’t take the Bombers long to find the end zone. From 22 yards out, Collaros threw a dart to Jerreth Sterns for the game’s first touchdown. Castillo’s extra point made it 10-0 Winnipeg after the first quarter.

After an Ottawa two-and-out, Demski got back to work with another chunk gain, setting up his squad inside the red zone following a 36-yard catch-and-run. Streveler finished off a quick scoring drive with a goal line rush, his third rushing touchdown in as many weeks.

A couple of calls against the Bombers helped the REDBLACKS find their first points of the night. A penalty on Winnipeg’s kickoff and then Allen’s second pass interference penalty of the night quickly got Ottawa into field goal range. Lewis Ward converted a field goal from 43 yards out to put the away team on the board, making it 17-3.

The REDBLACKS looked to make it consecutive scoring drives in the second quarter but the Bombers’ secondary had other ideas. Evan Holm picked off Brown’s pass attempt to Hardy, returning the football to Ottawa’s 36 on the play. Castillo nailed his second field goal of the night to give Winnipeg three points off of the turnover.

Winnipeg threatened to extend their advantage after the first half’s three-minute warning but a C.J. Coldon interception on Collaros stopped the Bombers in their tracks. With just 21 seconds on the clock following the takeaway, Ottawa was unable to score off the turnover as the half ended at 20-3 in favour of the home team.

Brown and his offence produced a lengthy drive coming out of the break. A pair of third down conversions by Crum and then Brown kept the chains moving. Brown got his team inside Winnipeg’s five after a magical bit of scrambling allowed him to get a shovel pass to William Stanback. Brown suffered a lower body injury on the play and did not return to the contest. Crum came back into the game to finish off the eight-minute series. He faked a handoff and then ran it in himself to cut the deficit to 20-10.

Schmekel’s sack on Crum forced Ottawa into a punt from their 10-yard line as the REDBLACKS and Bombers struggled to move the football in the third quarter, putting up four straight punts following Crum’s score early in the second half. Starting with positive field position, a pair of 20-yard passes from Collaros to Wheatfall and then Demski got Winnipeg into scoring range at the end of the third quarter. From four yards out, Oliveira capped off the scoring drive with a rush through the middle as Castillo’s extra point made it 27-10 early in the fourth.

Ottawa followed up the Oliveira touchdown with a scoring drive of their own. Crum threw for three first downs to take the REDBLACKS to Winnipeg’s 39. Stuck on third-and-one, Ottawa elected to settle for a 46-yard Ward field goal to make it 27-13 with 10 minutes remaining.

Coming off a miraculous comeback win against the Argonauts, the REDBLACKS made a late push to instill some doubt in the minds of the Bombers fans at Princess Auto Stadium. Stanback went for 18 yards on a third-down play and a few plays later, Crum picked up 14 as he ran to Winnipeg’s eight-yard line. Following the three-minute warning, Crum completed a touchdown pass to Hardy and Ward hit the extra point to make it a one-score game with 2:36 on the clock.

On the following drive, Castillo’s 57-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left and into the hands of Pimpleton. Ottawa’s return man took the ball all the way to the house for a spectacular 117-yard score. Ward’s extra point tied things up at 27-27 with just 53 seconds remaining.

Now looking to get a late score rather than wind down the clock, a deep throw from Collaros to Demski was picked off by King Ambers, giving Ottawa possession with just 37 seconds left. Forced to punt it away, the Bombers got another chance to win it late. Collaros ran for 17 yards and then connected with Demski for 11 more to give Castillo a shot from 47 yards out. This time around Castillo made no mistake, nailing the walk-off field goal as the clock hit zeros.

The Blue Bombers get another Thursday night tilt in Week 12, facing the Montreal Alouettes on August 21. Meanwhile, the REDBLACKS will welcome the Edmonton Elks to TD Place Stadium on Friday, August 22.