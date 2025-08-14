Game Notes: What you need to know ahead of Week 11

TORONTO — Week 11 is here and that means Game Notes is back with plenty of information about this week’s matchups, including:

Games have averaged 53.9 points this season – the highest mark since 2008

Dru Brown set a new career-high with five TD passes last week. He has seven TDs to one interception in his last two games.

Trevor Harris has completed 70+ per cent of his passes in 11 straight games – a CFL record.

Kiondré Smith has four touchdowns in his past three games, including at least one in each.

Hamilton features three of the Top-10 in receiving yards: Kenny Lawler (third – 783), Tim White (fifth – 596), and Smith (ninth – 549).

Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 11 below:

WEEK 10/10

This past week featured: Four games decided in the final three minutes Four comeback wins from 8+ points down, including three from 12+ Winning points being scored with a combined 56 seconds remaining Two walk-off wins An average of 67 points per game 28 total TDs 43 per cent of drives resulting in a TD or FG 18 lead changes A league-wide passer rating 120.8 19 TD passes to three INTs 23 Big Plays Four return TDs



QUICK SLANTS

LEAGUE-WIDE

Weeks 1-7: 21 lead changes in 27 games (0.8 per game). Weeks 8-10: 29 lead changes in 12 games (2.8).

There have been nine return TDs in the past two weeks.

Possible milestone game(s): 100 th | McLeod Bethel-Thompson (MTL)



OTT (3-6) AT WPG (4-4)

Ottawa is looking to extend its winning streak to three games

The REDBLACKS’ 21-point comeback victory last week was the third largest in Ottawa history.

Justin Hardy has four TDs in the last four games. At 3,297 receiving yards, he trails Jock Climie (3,403) by 106 for ninth on Ottawa’s all-time list.

Winnipeg has not lost to Ottawa at home since August 17, 2018.

Zach Collaros is below .500 against one team: Ottawa (4-5).

Brady Oliveira recorded 168 yards from scrimmage on 21 touches last week.

Willie Jefferson has seven pass knockdowns in his past three games.

Sergio Castillo’s 63-yard field goal last week set a career-high and it matched Paul McCallum’s CFL record set in 2001.

Nic Demski needs 40 yards to pass Jeff Boyd (5,110) for ninth on Winnipeg’s all-time receiving list.

TOR (2-7) AT EDM (2-6)

Toronto has won four of the team’s last five meetings.

The Argonauts have scored 31+ points in each of their last three games and in 5-of-9 games this season; their record when doing so is 1-4.

Toronto has allowed a league-high 11 big plays on special teams – five more than the next team; four have been return TDs.

Nick Arbuckle is 2-0 vs. Edmonton in his career. In his last three games, he has recorded at least 300 passing yards, while totaling seven TDs. In the red zone this season, he is 25-of-31 passing for 206 yards and 11 majors.

Toronto is tied for the second most sacks (22); Edmonton has yielded the most (27).

Edmonton is second in the league with an average of 5.2 yards per rush.

Cody Fajardo is a career 4-6 against Toronto. Last week, the 12 th fourth quarter game-winning drive of his career completed a 12-point comeback.

fourth quarter game-winning drive of his career completed a 12-point comeback. Javon Leake, a former Argonaut, leads the CFL with four big punt returns this season. He averages 14.6 yards per punt.

HAM (6-3) AT SSK (7-1)

Week 2: SSK 28 – HAM 23

The game will feature the league’s most potent offences: Offensive points per game: HAM 28.8 | SSK 26.9 Net offence per game: SSK 398.0 | HAM 385.4 Pass efficiency: SSK 117.3 | HAM 112.5 Second down conversion percentage: SSK 50.9 | HAM 50.7

Hamilton leads the league with 75 per cent of red zone trips resulting in TDs.

Hamilton is tied for the fewest sacks allowed (nine).

Bo Levi Mitchell is 9-3-2 in head-to-head matchups with Trevor Harris.

At his current pace, Mitchell’s TD:INT ratio of 21:3 (7:1) would be good for No. 2 all-time, trailing only Ricky Ray’s 21:2 (10.5:1) single-season record (minimum 250 attempts) set in 2013.

In 2024, the Roughriders swept the teams’ season series.

Saskatchewan is 2-2 following a bye week since 2024.

In their last game (Week 9), the Roughriders won by 28 points – the team’s largest road victory since 2009.

The Roughriders lead the league in big plays-for (29) and fewest allowed (15).

MTL (5-4) AT BC (4-5)