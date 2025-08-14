Game Notes: What you need to know ahead of Week 11

Bailey McLean/CFL.ca
TORONTO — Week 11 is here and that means Game Notes is back with plenty of information about this week’s matchups, including:
Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 11 below:
|Game Notes
|Ottawa at Winnipeg
|Download PDF
|Toronto at Edmonton
|Download PDF
|Hamilton at Saskatchewan
|Download PDF
|Montreal at BC
|Download PDF
WEEK 10/10
- This past week featured:
- Four games decided in the final three minutes
- Four comeback wins from 8+ points down, including three from 12+
- Winning points being scored with a combined 56 seconds remaining
- Two walk-off wins
- An average of 67 points per game
- 28 total TDs
- 43 per cent of drives resulting in a TD or FG
- 18 lead changes
- A league-wide passer rating 120.8
- 19 TD passes to three INTs
- 23 Big Plays
- Four return TDs
QUICK SLANTS
LEAGUE-WIDE
- Games have averaged 53.9 points this season – the highest mark since 2008
- Weeks 1-7: 21 lead changes in 27 games (0.8 per game). Weeks 8-10: 29 lead changes in 12 games (2.8).
- There have been nine return TDs in the past two weeks.
- Possible milestone game(s):
- 100th | McLeod Bethel-Thompson (MTL)
OTT (3-6) AT WPG (4-4)
- Ottawa is looking to extend its winning streak to three games
- The REDBLACKS’ 21-point comeback victory last week was the third largest in Ottawa history.
- Dru Brown set a new career-high with five TD passes last week. He has seven TDs to one interception in his last two games.
- Justin Hardy has four TDs in the last four games. At 3,297 receiving yards, he trails Jock Climie (3,403) by 106 for ninth on Ottawa’s all-time list.
- Winnipeg has not lost to Ottawa at home since August 17, 2018.
- Zach Collaros is below .500 against one team: Ottawa (4-5).
- Brady Oliveira recorded 168 yards from scrimmage on 21 touches last week.
- Willie Jefferson has seven pass knockdowns in his past three games.
- Sergio Castillo’s 63-yard field goal last week set a career-high and it matched Paul McCallum’s CFL record set in 2001.
- Nic Demski needs 40 yards to pass Jeff Boyd (5,110) for ninth on Winnipeg’s all-time receiving list.
TOR (2-7) AT EDM (2-6)
- Toronto has won four of the team’s last five meetings.
- The Argonauts have scored 31+ points in each of their last three games and in 5-of-9 games this season; their record when doing so is 1-4.
- Toronto has allowed a league-high 11 big plays on special teams – five more than the next team; four have been return TDs.
- Nick Arbuckle is 2-0 vs. Edmonton in his career. In his last three games, he has recorded at least 300 passing yards, while totaling seven TDs. In the red zone this season, he is 25-of-31 passing for 206 yards and 11 majors.
- Toronto is tied for the second most sacks (22); Edmonton has yielded the most (27).
- Edmonton is second in the league with an average of 5.2 yards per rush.
- Cody Fajardo is a career 4-6 against Toronto. Last week, the 12th fourth quarter game-winning drive of his career completed a 12-point comeback.
- Javon Leake, a former Argonaut, leads the CFL with four big punt returns this season. He averages 14.6 yards per punt.
HAM (6-3) AT SSK (7-1)
- Week 2: SSK 28 – HAM 23
- The game will feature the league’s most potent offences:
- Offensive points per game: HAM 28.8 | SSK 26.9
- Net offence per game: SSK 398.0 | HAM 385.4
- Pass efficiency: SSK 117.3 | HAM 112.5
- Second down conversion percentage: SSK 50.9 | HAM 50.7
- Hamilton leads the league with 75 per cent of red zone trips resulting in TDs.
- Hamilton is tied for the fewest sacks allowed (nine).
- Hamilton features three of the Top-10 in receiving yards: Kenny Lawler (third – 783), Tim White (fifth – 596), and Smith (ninth – 549).
- Bo Levi Mitchell is 9-3-2 in head-to-head matchups with Trevor Harris.
- At his current pace, Mitchell’s TD:INT ratio of 21:3 (7:1) would be good for No. 2 all-time, trailing only Ricky Ray’s 21:2 (10.5:1) single-season record (minimum 250 attempts) set in 2013.
- Kiondré Smith has four touchdowns in his past three games, including at least one in each.
- In 2024, the Roughriders swept the teams’ season series.
- Saskatchewan is 2-2 following a bye week since 2024.
- In their last game (Week 9), the Roughriders won by 28 points – the team’s largest road victory since 2009.
- The Roughriders lead the league in big plays-for (29) and fewest allowed (15).
- Trevor Harris has completed 70+ per cent of his passes in 11 straight games – a CFL record.
MTL (5-4) AT BC (4-5)
- Week 5: BC 21 – MTL 20
- The Alouettes are 9-32-1 all-time in Vancouver, with their last victory coming on Aug. 20, 2015, with Rakeem Cato under centre.
- Four of Montreal’s last five games have been decided by two points or less.
- Montreal is 14-for-14 on third-and-short this season.
- Caleb Evans is a career 6-10, but he has never started against BC. McLeod Bethel-Thompson is 3-5 in his career against BC.
- Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund matched his career-high with three sacks in a game last week, propelling him into the league lead (seven); he sits one back of his personal best of eight, set in 2022.
- Alexandre Gagné (75) is two special teams tackles shy of passing Henry Charles for fourth on the Alouettes’ all-time list.
- Montreal leads the league in sacks (23); BC has allowed the fewest (nine).
- BC has won the teams’ past five matchups.
- Last week, Justin McInnis registered eight receptions for 159 yards – his 10th career 100+ yard game.
- BC is the only team without a defensive return touchdown.
- Last week, Nathan Rourke (408) registered his fifth 400+ yard passing game – extending his record for most by a Canadian.
- Ayden Eberhardt has 486 receiving yards in nine games, including 283 in his last three; his career-high is 639. He ranks third in yards per catch (20.2) and fourth in big plays (six receptions of 30+ yards).