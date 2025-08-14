Two players fined after Week 10 action

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.

The Department – which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen and Associate Vice-President of Health and Safety Eric Noivo – has issued two fines from Week 10.

Montreal quarterback Caleb Evans has been fined for violating the CFL Code of Conduct by simulating the firing of a weapon during a celebration.

Montreal defensive lineman Shawn Lemon has been fined for violating the CFL Code of Conduct by bringing the league into disrepute through a celebration.

As per CFL policy, the league does not announce the amounts of player fines, nor the following situations if they occur: