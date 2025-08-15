3 keys to victory for Hamilton, Saskatchewan in Week 11

REGINA — Division leaders collide on Saturday afternoon when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats face the Saskatchewan Roughriders to kick off a doubleheader.

Hamilton saw their six-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of the BC Lions in Week 10.

Saskatchewan is well rested after having a bye.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Saturday’s 3:00 p.m. kickoff, which can be watched on TSN and CTV in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S. and CFL+ internationally.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

1. NO REST FOR THE SECONDARY

The Tiger-Cats saw Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke throw for 408 yards in Week 10, and the opposition doesn’t get any easier this week with Trevor Harris. The secondary, led by Stavros Katsantonis, Jonathan Moxey and Destin Talbert, is deep and one of the best. How they handle Harris will go a long way in determining the game’s outcome.

2. QUESTIONS IN THE RETURN GAME

Hamilton will be without returner Isaiah Wooden Sr. after he was carted off against the Lions with a shoulder injury. It’s a major blow to their special teams as he led the league in kickoff return yards with 747 and was third in punt return yards with 454 after 10 weeks. It’s now up to Quavian White to handle the duties.

3. KEEPING THE FOOTBALL

Saskatchewan and Hamilton ranked first and third, respectively, in average time of possession after Week 10. They also sport +9 and +11 turnover ratios. The Ticats’ defence has to find a way to get on and off the field as quickly as possible to give quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell and the rest of the offence time to do what they do better than anyone: score.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

1. MAKING BO LEVI MITCHELL MOVE

Linebackers Jameer Thurman and C.J. Reavis found their way to Mitchell for sacks in the two teams’ first meeting, a 28-23 Saskatchewan win in Week 2. Mitchell is eyeing a fifth straight 300-plus passing yard game, and making him feel the pressure will go a long way in preventing it.

2. STAY ON THE ATTACK

It’s just as important, if not more, to play to your strength as opposed to an opponent’s weakness. For the Riders, that’s their air attack led by Harris and receivers KeeSean Johnson and Dohnte Meyers, who are tasked with finding open space against the Ticats’ secondary. Saskatchewan led the league with 29 big plays and was second with 19 completions of 30 or more yards coming into this week’s action.

3. LIMITING BIG PLAYS

On the defensive side, the Riders have allowed the third fewest completions of over 30 yards with 12. Facing a quarterback of Mitchell’s calibre, defensive backs Tevaughn Campbell and Rolan Milligan Jr. need to keep him from striking quickly.

