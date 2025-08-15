3 keys to victory for Montreal, BC in Week 11

VANCOUVER — The Montreal Alouettes and BC Lions continue to jockey for position in their respective divisions when they close out Week 11 on Saturday night.

Montreal fell to 5-4 with a loss to Edmonton in Week 10.

BC improved to 4-5 after a win over East Division-leading Hamilton.

Here’s three keys for both teams ahead of Saturday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN and RDS in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S. and CFL+ internationally.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

1. CALEB EVANS TAKES OVER THE POCKET

Montreal is 1-4 without starting quarterback Davis Alexander and is searching for answers under centre. With McLeod Bethel-Thompson hitting the six-game injured list, Caleb Evans will get his chance to turn things around this week. Evans has completed 17-of-25 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown this season.

2. RELYING ON THE DEFENCE

Whenever there are questions on the offensive side of the ball, the focus shifts to the defence. It’s one that held BC to 21 points in their Week 5 loss but struggled to contain quarterback Nathan Rourke and Justin McInnis. Rourke is fresh off a 408-yard game and will look to make life tough on Lorenzo Burns, Wesley Sutton and the rest of the secondary.

3. FINDING SPACE ON THE GROUND

The Als have turned to multiple players to gain yards on the ground, and with Evans’ ability to run, it should continue this week as they try to generate offence. Sean Thomas Erlington is out with a neck injury, so Travis Theis gets the bulk of the carries. The rookie back has helped lead the team to 88.6 yards per game, and will be going up against a defensive front that allows 114.2.

BC LIONS

1. LET NATHAN ROURKE ROLL

Nathan Rourke has thrown for 352, 345, 337, 289 and 408 yards in his last five games. With production like that, expect the ball to be put in the air.

2. OFFENSIVE ONSLAUGHT

If BC needs offence from elsewhere, they don’t have to look far. Running back James Butler has an even 200 yards and three touchdowns over his past two games. However, the Als did hold him to 41 on 12 carries in their first matchup.

3. FOCUS ON THE FRONT

The Lions possess the best pass defence in terms of average yards against ahead of Week 11, and with the Als’ questions at quarterback, the front needs to be prepared for the run game. Veterans Mathieu Betts and Sione Teuhema have to lead the way.

NEED TO KNOW: