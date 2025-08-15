3 stats that defined Winnipeg’s Week 11 win over Ottawa

WINNIPEG – They pushed until the very end, but the Ottawa REDBLACKS were unable to grab crazy comeback wins in back-to-back weeks. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers just about held on for a win at home against Ottawa, with Sergio Castillo‘s walk-off field giving the Bombers the game.

The Zach Collaros to Nic Demski connection was lethal through the air, while the Blue Bombers defence stifled their opponent for the majority of the contest.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

128 – NIC DEMSKI RECEIVING YARDS

Demski was Collaros’ favourite weapon on Thursday, coming down with six catches on nine targets for 128 yards.

Though he was kept out of the end zone, Demski moved the chains on multiple occasions to get his team into scoring range. His 29-yard play on the game’s first drive led to a Castillo field goal and early lead for the hosts, and then his 36-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter set up Chris Streveler‘s score.

1 – GOAL-LINE STAND

Thought it came early in the contest, the Winnipeg defence stood strong at their goal line to keep Ottawa out of the end zone in the first quarter, and then through the entire first half. With the game coming down to the final seconds, the defensive stop was vital for the home side.

Linebacker Tony Jones remarkably registered all three tackles to stifle the rushing attempts of Dustin Crum and Daniel Adeboboye. He would finish with a game-high 13 defensive plays.

47 – YARD SERGIO CASTILLO FIELD GOAL

After missing his kick from 57 yards out and seeing Kalil Pimpleton go the other way for a remarkable game-tying touchdown, Castillo only had redemption on his mind.

Castillo, who has kicked three of the top five longest field goals in the league’s history made no mistake with his second effort after the three-minute warning. His 47-yard attempt was perfect as the clock struck zero at Princess Auto Stadium, giving his team a much-needed win in front of their home fans.