Caleb Evans listed as Als’ starter vs. BC

MONTREAL — Caleb Evans has been listed as the Montreal Alouettes starting quarterback for their Week 11 matchup against the BC Lions.

Evans took over for McLeod Bethel-Thompson in the second half of Week 10’s game against the Edmonton Elks. Evans completed 14 of 18 passes for 113 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions in his team’s loss.

Bethel-Thompson was placed on the six-game injured list on Wednesday. Starting quarterback Davis Alexander remains on the six-game as well.

The Als sit second in the East Division with a 5-4 record. They head to BC this weekend to take on the Lions at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place in the final game of Week 11.

Kickoff for the week’s finale is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and can be watched on TSN and RDS in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S. and on CFL+ internationally.