3 stats that defined BC’s Week 11 win over Montreal

VANCOUVER — Nathan Rourke and Keon Hatcher Sr. showed why they are one of the best quarterback-receiver duo in the CFL in the BC Lions 36-18 win over the Montreal Alouettes in Week 11.

The pivot went over 400 yards from scrimmage and threw four touchdown passes while the receiver didn’t allow a single ball thrown in his direction to hit the ground.

On defence, the Lions also didn’t allow Montreal to finish drives, putting together a complete game that vaults them into contention in the West Division.

CFL.ca brings you three stats that defined BC’s Week 11 win over Montreal.

11-of-11 – CATCHES BY KEON HATCHER SR.

A 100 per cent catch ratio is already impressive in itself, but even more so when it’s accompanied by 156 yards and two touchdowns.

The veteran pass-catcher is now the game’s leading receiver after Week 11, surpassing Damonte Coxie and Kenny Lawler with 878 receiving yards. That’s all while building even more chemistry with the next guy on this list.

413 – YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE BY NATHAN ROURKE

Rourke was once again a driving factor for the Leos as they captured their second straight win to move back to .500. The Canadian quarterback completed 26 of 34 passes for 382 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

Rourke also added 31 yards on two rushes for a total of 413 yards from scrimmage. The ability to take over games with his arm and legs makes the signal-caller one of the most dangerous weapons in the CFL.

0-4 – RED ZONE EFFICIENCY BY MONTREAL

BC’s defence also played a stellar game, keeping Montreal from scoring a single red zone touchdown all game.

The Als were able to finally break the plane of goal late in the game with Tyler Snead on a long play, but had to mostly rely on field goal attempts by José Maltos Díaz every time they reached the final 20 yards of the field.