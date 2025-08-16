3 stats that defined Saskatchewan’s Week 11 win over Hamilton

REGINA — What was billed as a high-scoring clash between the CFL’s top two offences turned into a defensive showcase, as the Saskatchewan Roughriders smothered the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in a 29-9 win at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday.

The Riders kept Bo Levi Mitchell in check with relentless pressure up front and tight coverage in the secondary, improving to 8-1 and matching their best start since 2013.

Hamilton’s defence generated its share of big plays, but the Ticats were ultimately stymied in the matchup of division leaders.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

6 – SASKATCHEWAN SACKS

Saskatchewan’s defensive front feasted, bringing down Mitchell six times. It’s the second time in three games that the Riders have had at least five quarterback take-downs, and they have now surpassed the Montreal Alouettes for the most as a team this season with 28. Micah Johnson led the way with two, including one that iced Hamilton’s desperation drive in the fourth. A.J. Allen, Mike Rose, Caleb Sanders and Shane Ray also got home, combining for 47 yards lost.

2 – SASKATCHEWAN INTERCEPTIONS

It wasn’t just the pressure up front — the Riders’ secondary did its part, too. Tevaughn Campbell struck early in the second half, picking off a hurried throw created by the pass rush. On the very next drive, Rolan Milligan Jr. shut down Mitchell’s goal-line attempt, setting up Saskatchewan’s long march that all but sealed it.

After those game-changing picks, Mitchell showed hesitation, giving the pass rush an even easier path in the fourth.

3 – TREVOR HARRIS TOUCHDOWNS

In a battle of veteran quarterbacks, it was Trevor Harris who stole the spotlight. Harris completed 21 of 27 passes for 307 yards and three touchdowns.

After the first quarter — which saw the Riders held to a punt, a missed field goal and a Harris interception — Hamilton leaned heavily on the blitz, routinely sending seven to the line in single coverage. The gamble backfired early in the second when Harris hit Dohnte Meyers for a 58-yard strike on a one-play drive. From there, the Ticats dialled back the pressure, but Harris stayed in rhythm, finding Trevor Nield and Joe Robustelli for scores to keep Saskatchewan in command.