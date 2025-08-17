Bombers add two to practice roster, including DB Demerio Houston

WINNIPEG –The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has added two defensive backs to the practice roster in Demerio Houston and Russell Dandy.

Houston (five-foot-11, 170 pounds) returns to the Blue Bombers after spending the 2024 season with the Calgary Stampeders. Houston spent 2021-23 with the Blue Bombers, appearing in 30 games – including 26 starts – and totalled 84 defensive tackles while adding nine interceptions, including one for a touchdown.

RELATED

» Blue Bombers survive REDBLACKS’ late comeback effort to win at home

» Ottawa, Winnipeg by the numbers

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

He was a member of the 2021 Grey Cup championship team and named to the All-CFL team in 2023 before signing with Calgary as a free agent in 2024. Last year, he had five interceptions, and 74 defensive tackles – both team highs for the Stamps – and added a quarterback sack.

Dandy (six-foot, 170 pounds) is back with the Blue Bombers after being among the team’s final cuts at the conclusion of training camp. He was also in camp with the team in 2024.

Dandy started his collegiate career with Butte College (2018-19) and then transferred to Eastern Illinois (2021-23). In his final year there he was selected First Team All-Big South Conference and led the FCS in passes defended with 19, adding one interception. He attended the New York Jets rookie minicamp in 2024 before heading north to the Blue Bombers.

The team has also released American running back Quinton Cooley from the practice roster.