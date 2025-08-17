Stamps add American DB Brady Breeze to practice roster

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have added American defensive back Brady Breeze to their practice roster, the team announced on Sunday.

Breeze was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round (215th overall) of the 2021 National Football League draft. He played a total of 11 games for the Titans and the Detroit Lions over the 2021 and 2022 seasons and made six tackles.

Earlier this year, Breeze attended training camp with the United Football League’s Arlington Renegades.

In college, Breeze played 38 games over three seasons at Oregon. He accumulated 95 career tackles for the Ducks and also had three interceptions, four fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

Breeze was named the defensive MVP of Oregon’s 2020 Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin after recording 11 tackles, forcing a fumble and returning another fumble on a botched punt play for a 31-yard touchdown.

Breeze’s uncle Chad Cota played a total of eight NFL seasons as a safety for Carolina, New Orleans, Indianapolis and the St. Louis Rams.